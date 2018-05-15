Karnataka results 2018: PM Modi, Amit Shah thank people of Karnataka, ‘karyakartas’

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Karnataka results 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people of Karnataka for "making BJP the single largest party" in the state and also expressed gratitude towards the Karyakartas (party workers in the state) for their hard work.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2018 7:22:38 pm
Karnataka Election results 2018: "This mandate clearly reflects that Karnataka has rejected Congress's corruption, dynastic politics and divisive casteism," said Shah in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people of Karnataka for “making BJP the single largest party” in the state and also expressed gratitude towards the Karyakartas (party workers in the state) for their hard work. The prime minister posted a message on Twitter, thanking them for supporting BJP’s development agenda.

The polls results for Karnataka Assembly elections — which took place on May 12 — came Tuesday. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with over 100 seats in its kitty. However, there was a twist in the tale when the Congress sought to lend its support to JD(S) in its desperate bid to keep the BJP out of power. According to the latest figures, the BJP has won 88 seats, the ruling Congress had won 66 seats while JD(S) has romped home in 34 seats.

BJP president Amit Shah also thanked the Karnataka electorate for showing their “unwavering trust” in Prime Minister Modi’s “clean, transparent and pro-development governance”. He posted on Twitter today, saying : “..This mandate clearly reflects that Karnataka has rejected Congress’s corruption, dynastic politics and divisive casteism”.

