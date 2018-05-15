Karnataka Election results 2018: Odd man out in new BJP and less visible at close of campaign, Yeddyurappa remains confident

Yeddyurappa has represented the seat seven times since 1983, losing only once, in 1999. He became the first BJP CM of Karnataka in 2008 on the back of a sympathy wave after the JD(S) rebuff. (Illustrations: Debdut Mukhopadhyay) Yeddyurappa has represented the seat seven times since 1983, losing only once, in 1999. He became the first BJP CM of Karnataka in 2008 on the back of a sympathy wave after the JD(S) rebuff. (Illustrations: Debdut Mukhopadhyay)

Somewhere in the final stages of its election campaign in Karnataka, the BJP seemed to have lost interest in B S Yeddyurappa — the man who party president Amit Shah had declared more than a year ago as the BJP’s chief minister candidate for the 2018 Karnataka polls.

What exactly transpired in the BJP that resulted in the apparent sidelining of a man who was considered at one time as the last of the real mass leaders in the state has not been clear, although it seems to have begun after Yeddyurappa attempted to field his younger son B Y Vijayendra in the state polls for the first time — ostensibly without official clearance from the party’s command structure.

Read | From a rice mill clerk to south’s first BJP CM, a look back at Yeddyurappa’s political journey

Following the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the star attraction on the BJP’s campaign firmament on May 1, the party’s CM candidate was relegated to the sidelines. Despite having twice travelled the length and breadth of Karnataka in the months preceding the elections to drum up support for the BJP — including a 75-day Parivartan Yatra from November 2017 to January 2018 across the 224 Assembly constituencies — Yeddyurappa, 75, was absent in the final stages of the BJP’s campaign.

The BJP insisted that this was only on account of logistical and strategic issues, with the party trying to maximise its outreach to voters by sending its main campaigners in different directions. However, there is a general sense that one of the reasons Yeddyurappa was sidelined was the BJP calculation that it should rely more on the clean image and widespread popularity of Modi than on Yeddyurappa, who has a chequered history and was prosecuted by the CBI for corruption. He was cleared, but on technical grounds, just before he was made the BJP’s CM face.

Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa at the release of the party’s manifesto for the assembly elections. (File) Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa at the release of the party’s manifesto for the assembly elections. (File)

The apparent sidelining also indicated an admission by the BJP that he was not bringing in the kind of support it was expecting from the dominant Lingayat community he belongs to, especially after the Congress played its own Lingayat card by recommending for them the status of a minority religion.

BJP cadre have indicated that another reason Yeddyurappa moved out of the spotlight was the party opening up channels with the JD(S) for a tacit understanding, to be prepared for the eventuality of a hung Assembly. There is bad blood between Yeddyurappa and the JD(S) since the latter, as coalition partner of the BJP, denied him the chance to be CM in 2007.

Read | Siddaramaiah: The staunch socialist who championed the cause of backward classes

A former rice mill clerk, Yeddyurappa rose through the ranks of the RSS and BJP by leading mass struggles. In his home district of Shimoga he is best known for a padayatra he undertook to Bengaluru at the beginning of his career in the 1970s to demand land rights for hundreds of tribals living on government land around his Shikaripura constituency.

Yeddyurappa has represented the seat seven times since 1983, losing only once, in 1999. He became the first BJP CM of Karnataka in 2008 on the back of a sympathy wave after the JD(S) rebuff.

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa shows victory sign during a press conference, a day after polling for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI Photo) BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa shows victory sign during a press conference, a day after polling for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Having seen the RSS leadership over the years and having worked with several seniors in the past, Yeddyurappa is considered to be disdainful of younger leaders of the Sangh who control affairs these days. This has also strained his relations with the BJP and Sangh leaders in recent times.

Read | From being jailed in Emergency to becoming PM for a year, a look at Deve Gowda’s political career

Considered the “most secular” leader among all BJP leaders in Karnataka, he is not known to generally indulge in the politics of polarisation that the BJP has come to adopt — a serious grievance nursed against him by hardcore Hindutva cadre during his tenure as CM in 2008-11. Yeddyurappa, in fact, reached out extensively to minorities and other communities through social welfare and other programmes as CM, ensuring he wasn’t known merely as a powerful Lingayat leader.

BJP’s Karnataka president and chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa speaks during a press meet ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru. (PTI File Photo) BJP’s Karnataka president and chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa speaks during a press meet ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru. (PTI File Photo)

On the other hand, his rivals in the BJP see the strong-willed Yeddyurappa as often dictatorial. He has also left himself open to attack over three people who are considered his Achilles’ heel, confidante and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, and sons B Y Raghavendra (a former MP) and B Y Vijayendra.

Yeddyurappa remains confident that he will return as CM come the Tuesday results. He has even announced a date for his swearing-in: May 17.

Follow The Indian Express Coverage on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018. For live coverage, live expert analysis and real-time interactive map, log on to IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App