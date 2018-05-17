Karnataka Election Results 2018 highlights: BJP’s Yeddyurappa is CM, Rahul Gandhi says ‘mockery of Constitution’

Karnataka Election Results 2018: The BJP on Tuesday emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224-member House. The Congress, in second position, won 78 seats while the JD(S) won 37. Karnataka Election Results 2018: The BJP on Tuesday emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224-member House. The Congress, in second position, won 78 seats while the JD(S) won 37.

A little after 9 am on Thursday, BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa took oath as chief minister of Karnataka at a small ceremony in Raj Bhavan. The swearing-in comes following a midnight to dawn hearing in the Supreme Court, which took up petitions filed by Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) seeking a stay on the swearing-in. The court observed that it could not act on the Governor’s decision based on mere speculation. The bench will now take up the matter for hearing on Friday. The BJP, which secured 104 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, emerged as the single largest party but fell short of majority. The party was invited by Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala on Thursday to form a new government in the state, and given 15 days to prove its majority in the hung assembly.

The Congress-JD(S) combine — which has 115 MLAs in its kitty — had approached the Governor to form the government on Thursday.

No single party was able to win a majority of 113 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections, paving way for frantic negotiations and post-poll alliances since Tuesday. The BJP won 104 seats, the Congress 78 seats, and the JD(S) 37.