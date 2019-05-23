Karnataka Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting begins on time, results to 28 Lok Sabha seats awaitedhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/karnataka-election-live-results-2019-congress-jds-bjp-28-seats-lok-sabha-2019-5742884/
Karnataka Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting begins on time, results to 28 Lok Sabha seats awaited
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Today Online LIVE News Updates: Karnataka is the only southern state where they have made significant inroads and for the Congress, it has to prove that it can stop the BJP on its tracks. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are also expected to impact the fortunes of the state government led by the Congress- JD (S) coalition.
Karnataka Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: With 28 seats, Karnataka is crucial for BJP, Congress and JD (S). For the BJP it is the only southern state where they have made significant inroads and for the Congress, it has to prove that it can stop the BJP on its tracks. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are also expected to impact the fortunes of the state government led by the Congress- JD (S) coalition. The Kumaraswamy government is already on shaky ground and cannot face more turbulence.
As Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) join hands to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), most constituencies in the state have witnessed two-way-battles rather than the usual triangular contests. Exit polls have favoured the BJP by a large margin, but we are here to see how it all shapes up finally.
The campaign had been intense, personal and no-holds-barred. While the Deve Gowda family is fighting for its prestige and relevance in the state, BJP is angling to add more seats to its kitty, and the Congress is fighting to stop the march of the BJP.
Meanwhile, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar, almost all results will be out between 3 pm and 6 pm. “One round of counting takes 45 minutes. For five rounds, it will take 3.45 hours. In some cases, it can exceed four hours…We will have to count 40 VVPATs in every parliamentary constituency. So, between 3 pm and 6 pm, almost all the results should be out,” he told reporters.
Counting of votes progresses at 28 centres across the state. Votes are going to be counted in 18 to 33 rounds depending on the size of the electorate and number of polling stations in a particular Lok Sabha constituency. Votes polled for assembly seats Chincholi and Kundgol those went to by-poll on May 19 are also counted on Thursday.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Today Online LIVE News Updates: Follow our live blog to get instant updates on election trends on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 counting day from across 28 constituencies in Karnataka. BJP or Congress-JD(S) - Who'll win it big this time?
Candidates' final 'temple run' ON just before counting
Candidates and their families have begun their final round of visiting temples before the ballot boxes are opened. JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy visited Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru to pray for his win. Sumalatha Ambareesh to is expected to visit the temple at around this morning. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and spouse Anitha Kumaraswamy were seen at a Ganapathi temple in Jayanagar, Bengaluru this morning.
Key constituencies to watch out for in Karnataka
We are keeping a close watch on the Karnataka Lok Sabha results for 2019 and a particularly close watch on the key candidates and their constituencies:
Sumalatha - Mandya Nikhil Kumaraswamy - Mandya Prakash Raj - Bangalore Central Tejasvi Surya - Bangalore South Veerappa Moily - Chikkballapur Nalin Kumar Kateel - Dakshin Kannada Mallikarjun Kharge - Gulbarga Prajwal Revanna - Hassan Pratap Simha - Mysore B Y Raghavendra - Shivamogga H D Devegowda - Tumkur Anantkumar Hegde - Uttara Kannada
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state with 17 seats and a vote share of 43.4 per cent. Congress and JD(S) had won 9 seats with 41.2 per cent votes and 2 seats with 11 per cent votes respectively.
This time around, we bring you the important constituencies, the big fights, the do-or-die battles from all over Karnataka.
Click here to read Karnataka big fight: Can Cong-JD(S) keep BJP away?
In Mandya, the Congress-JD(S)coalition government and the Chief Minister himself is fighting a battle of prestige. While Kumaraswamy hopes to give his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy a perfect start for his political career, his opponent Sumalatha Ambareesh is hopeful of cashing in her husband's popular political legacy.
Meanwhile, CM Kumaraswamy's father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is in the fray from Tumkur. The 86-year-old veteran hopes to garner some support for a bigger role at the national level, in case of a fractured mandate at the centre.
Senior Congress leader from Gulbarga Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge, has never tasted defeat across the 11 elections he has contested from here(including state legislative assembly elections), since the 1970s. It is an exciting contest to watch.
Different from constituencies popular for hosting senior candidates, Bangalore South hit headlines as BJP fielded 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya as their youngest candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Also Karnataka's BJP IT Cell head, Tejasvi was picked over Tejaswini, widow of former union minister Ananth Kumar from this constituency. He takes on Congress' Rajya Sabha MP B K Hariprasad in his debut contest.
At Bangalore North, Congress minister Krishna Byre Gowda is expected to give tough competition to sitting MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda. A minister in the H D Kumaraswamy Cabinet, KBG, as he is known, is one of the most promising Vokkaliga leaders in the Congress and its urbane, suave face.
Meanwhile, Bangalore Central expects a three-corner contest with multilingual actor Prakash Raj jumping into the fray as an independent candidate. The Congress, which holds five of the eight assembly segments of the Bangalore Central parliament constituency, is confident of overthrowing the BJP from the seat.
