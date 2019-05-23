Karnataka Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting begins on time, results to 28 Lok Sabha seats awaited

Karnataka Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: With 28 seats, Karnataka is crucial for BJP, Congress and JD (S). For the BJP it is the only southern state where they have made significant inroads and for the Congress, it has to prove that it can stop the BJP on its tracks. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are also expected to impact the fortunes of the state government led by the Congress- JD (S) coalition. The Kumaraswamy government is already on shaky ground and cannot face more turbulence.

As Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) join hands to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), most constituencies in the state have witnessed two-way-battles rather than the usual triangular contests. Exit polls have favoured the BJP by a large margin, but we are here to see how it all shapes up finally.

The campaign had been intense, personal and no-holds-barred. While the Deve Gowda family is fighting for its prestige and relevance in the state, BJP is angling to add more seats to its kitty, and the Congress is fighting to stop the march of the BJP.

Meanwhile, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar, almost all results will be out between 3 pm and 6 pm. “One round of counting takes 45 minutes. For five rounds, it will take 3.45 hours. In some cases, it can exceed four hours…We will have to count 40 VVPATs in every parliamentary constituency. So, between 3 pm and 6 pm, almost all the results should be out,” he told reporters.

Counting of votes progresses at 28 centres across the state. Votes are going to be counted in 18 to 33 rounds depending on the size of the electorate and number of polling stations in a particular Lok Sabha constituency. Votes polled for assembly seats Chincholi and Kundgol those went to by-poll on May 19 are also counted on Thursday.