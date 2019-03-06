Karnataka: Deve Gowda meets Rahul Gandhi, demands 10 LS seats for JD-S

Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda Monday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and demanded 10 seats out of 28 in Karnataka for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.

Disagreements between the two alliance partners in the Karnataka government have so far prevented them to strike a final seat-sharing deal, especially in south Karnataka, where the parties are rivals. Leaders from both sides have been in hectic talks, holding several meetings over the past few weeks, in this regard.

Gowda met Gandhi at the latter’s residence this morning. The meeting lasted around two hours. “Gandhi discussed seat-sharing in Karnataka. This is the first such discussion between the two parties. There are 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Earlier, I had asked for 12. At the meeting, I requested Rahulji to give at least 10 seats to the JDS,” PTI quoted Gowda as having told reporters.

AICC general secretary in Karnataka K C Venugopal and JDS national general secretary Danish Ali were also present at the meeting.

PTI quoted Ali as saying that the seat-sharing arrangement will be announced by March 10.

As part of a broad agreement, Congress and JD(S) had decided to divide the 28 Karnataka Lok Sabha seats according to their strength in the Assembly: roughly two-third to the Congress (18 seats) and one-third to the JD(S). That was, however, not the final deal.

One of the reasons behind the delay in sealing the deal has been the rift between Gowda and his former protégé, Siddaramaiah.

Tension surfaced after the JD(S) staked claim to Mysore even as the Congress, especially Siddaramaiah, is keen on fielding a candidate from the seat as it is his home turf.

Both Congress and JD-S forged an alliance to form a coalition government in Karnataka in 2018. Siddaramaiah was then seen to have agreed unwillingly to the decision to leave the CM post to the JD(S) even as the Congress had won more seats.