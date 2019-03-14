Karnataka: Despite opposition within, BSY says most sitting BJP MPs may get tickets

THE BJP in Karnataka is set to recommend poll tickets for the majority of its 15 sitting MPs from the state despite opposition from within the party to several of them.

“Almost all sitting MPs are most probably going to be given tickets again,” Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said on Wednesday. A core committee meeting of the party will be held on March 16 and the first list of around 20 to 22 candidates for the 28 seats in the state is likely to be cleared by the BJP central leadership by March 18, he said.

Several of the 15 BJP MPs are facing trouble in their constituencies from rivals within the party who are seeking a change of candidates.

Shobha Karandlaje, a close aide of Yeddyurappa and MP from Udupi Chikamagalur, Union ministers D V Sadananda Gowda from Bangalore North and Ramesh Jigajinagi from Bijapur, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Belagavi MP Suresh Angadi and Bagalkot MP P C Gaddigoudar are all battling strong anti-incumbency in their constituencies.

In constituencies such as Udupi Chikamagalur, a “Go back Shobhakka” campaign has taken wing on social media and there are reports of local BJP leaders resisting the candidature of Karandlaje.

“The infighting will be overcome due to the Modi factor but a few changes in candidates are being considered. No candidate will be allowed to switch constituencies,” sources in the state BJP said.

One of the fresh candidates the BJP is expected to field is Tejasvini Ananth Kumar, wife of BJP minister H N Ananth Kumar, who died last year, from Bangalore South constituency where Ananth Kumar remained undefeated since 1996. “She (Tejasvini) is going to contest the Bangalore South seat most probably. It all depends on national leadership which will take a final decision,” Yeddyurappa said.

The BJP, which lost its Bellary stronghold in a bypoll last year, is considering fielding a new candidate for the seat, he said.

The BJP has also finalised the candidature of Congress rebel Umesh Jadhav to take on Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from Gulbarga, he said. “All legal experts have said that there is no legal bar to him contesting the elections. Jadhav is going to contest from the BJP from Gulbarga,” he said.

Explained Hopes pinned on another Modi wave In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP was able to overcome anti-incumbency woes against many of its MPs on the back of the Modi wave, especially in regions with strong RSS and Hindutva cadre presence. The BJP is banking on its Lok Sabha candidates riding the crest of another Modi wave to overcome the incumbency woes being experienced by several candidates. “The Modi wave has not weakened but is now stronger on the back of his performance over the last five years,” BJP leader R Ashok said.

The BJP is playing a watching game in Mandya seat where actress Sumalatha, the wife of late M H Ambareesh, the former Congress MP, has emerged as a rebel in the face of JD(S) move to field chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil as the coalition candidate, he said. “We are waiting to see the stand Sumalatha takes. She is expected to take a stand in a few days. We will decide what to do in consultation with our central leaders,” Yeddyurappa said. The BJP president accused the JD(S) of insulting the memory of Ambareesh.

He also stated that the family of former prime minister H D Devegowda was “crossing limits” for inducting family members into politics. “There needs to be some limits on family politics. You should not go beyond the limits and there is anger among ordinary people over the Devegowda family crossing the limits,” said Yeddyurappa who has also inducted his two sons into mainstream politics.

He claimed that his party would win 22 of the 28 seats in Karnataka on the back of “the achievements of the central government and the failures of the state government”.

The former chief minister said the JD(S)-Congress coalition would end up benefiting the BJP. “Even if the JD(S) and Congress are jointly fighting us we are not worried. We will win at least 22. The coalition is a boon for us. If they keep fighting for a few more days it will help us. People are cursing the coalition. There is no unity between any leader in the coalition. Kumaraswamy is restricted to only four districts and is not a leader for the whole state.”