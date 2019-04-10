Toggle Menu
Karnataka: Country’s richest MLA breaks into ‘Nagin’ dance during poll campaigning

Karnataka Housing Minister MTB Nagaraj danced to a popular tune from the Hindi movie ‘Nagin’ at Katigenahalli village in Hoskote

In a bid to woo voters ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Housing Minister MTB Nagaraj danced to a popular tune from the Hindi movie ‘Nagin’ at Katigenahalli village in Hoskote during election campaigning Tuesday evening.

A music band that followed the minister’s convoy played the famous tune ‘Man Dole Mera Tan Dole’ and the 67-year-old Nagaraj can be seen dancing with his supporters. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Nagaraj was seeking votes for Congress candidate and former union minister Veerappa Moily who is contesting from the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency.

This isn’t the first time that the minister has exhibited his dancing skills. He had earlier danced in a religious programme held in Hoskote.

The minister, popularly known as MTB by his supporters, is also ranked as the richest MLA in the country by the Association for Democratic Reforms in September last year. His total assets are valued at Rs 1,015 crore.

According to his election affidavit submitted for the 2018 assembly election, Nagaraj has assets worth Rs 1,015 crore, which includes agricultural and commercial properties, other businesses, etc.

The income declared by the minister in his income tax returns for 2016-17 was Rs 104 crore. If you add the income of his spouse and dependents, the annual income goes up to Rs 157 crore.

