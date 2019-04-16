Karnataka: Congress rakes up ‘Yeddyurappa diary’, wants Lokpal probe

The Congress on Monday released a video clip claiming it was footage of a purported 2012 “diary” of former Karnataka CM B S Yeddyurappa. It claimed that the names of several top BJP leaders are mentioned in the “diary” against which alleged payments are marked, and that these payments were made by Yeddyurappa when he was CM.

On March 22, the Congress had raked up the issue of the “so-called diary” and claimed that Yeddyurappa had paid Rs 1,800 crore to the BJP top leadership between May 2008 to July 2011. It had claimed that the diary was in the possession of the Income Tax department.

Reacting then, Yeddyurappa had claimed the diary was found to be fake by the Income Tax Department. “I-T Department officials have already probed the issue to find that the documents and handwritten notes and signatures are forged… Congress leaders have planted this story in media to gain political mileage in the elections,” he had said.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal released a 2.39-minute clip which shows a diary with several names, including that of some top BJP leaders, written in Kannada, with figures against their names. “Since the Lokpal has been constituted, it should investigate this matter… There should be a complete investigation… This in itself is a cognizable offence… the Prime Minister should clarify,” Sibal said. He also asked the I-T Department to act on the diary.

Reacting to the allegation, Yeddyurappa said he had not seen it.