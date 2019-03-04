Karnataka Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav resigns, likely to join BJP

Disgruntled Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav, from the Chincholi constituency in Karnataka, submitted his resignation from the state legislature to assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar at his residence in Srinivasapura in Kolar on Monday.

Jadhav is expected to join the BJP at a rally in Kalaburagi to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. He was one of four Congress rebels positively identified with the BJP during a Congress rebellion in the last few months. Photographs of Jadhav in the company of BJP leaders at a hotel in Mumbai was circulated in political circles during a rebellion in January this year.

The Chincholi MLA who has a running battle with Kalaburagi Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Congress minister Priyank Kharge for control of Chincholi was widely expected to quit the Congress. He is tipped to be the fielded as the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls against Kharge.

The Congress has the option of seeking disqualification of Jadhav on account of a letter written to the Speaker last month by CLP leader Siddaramaiah seeking disqualification of four rebels, including Jadhav who failed to attend a legislature party meeting. Congress sources however said that the resignation would be accepted by the Speaker.

Sources said Jadhav had committed himself heavily to the BJP during poaching attempts over the past six months making it difficult to reconsider his decision to leave the Congress.

Jadhav hails from the tribal Lambani community and is among a group of scheduled tribe leaders in the Congress who have been jousting for positions of power

The exit of Jadhav will reduce the strength of the Congress JDS coalition in the 224 member Karnataka assembly from 117 to 116. The resignation will reduce the strength of the house to 223 making 112 the simple majority number needed to run the government. Jadhav announced his resignation even as the Congress JDS coalition coordination committee held a meeting on Monday morning to finalize seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress wrote a letter last month to the Speaker seeking disqualification of Jadhav, the Gokak MLA Ramesh Jharkiholi, the Bellary rural MLA B Nagendra – all ST community MLAs – and the Athani MLA Mahesh Kamatahalli after they stayed away from party meetings and the budget session of the legislative assembly last month.

The four rebels however turned up for the final days of the budget session. At least one more Congress rebel is expected to quit ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and seek a BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.