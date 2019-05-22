Karnataka Congress MLA gets notice for calling state leaders, ‘buffoon’, ‘immature’

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has issued a show cause notice to senior Congress leader R Roshan Baig on charges of indulging in anti-party activities by calling leaders of the state unit “buffoon’’ “arrogant’’ and “immature’’, among others.

Baig’s outburst had come on Monday, after exit polls forecast a rout for the Congress in Karnataka’s 28 Lok Sabha seats and a majority for the BJP in the elections.

Baig has been sulking over the last few weeks after being overlooked as a candidate for Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

The former minister called party general secretary and its observer for Karnataka K C Venugopal a “buffoon’’, former chief minister Siddaramaiah “arrogant’’, and state KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao “immature’’ in the course of a media interaction.

In its show cause notice to Baig, KPCC secretary V Y Ghorpade has asked him to reply within a week why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for his remarks against the senior party leaders.

“By making statements in the media that cause embarrassment to the party and by expressing your displeasure in public you have gone against the principles of the party. Your actions have damaged the respectability of the party,’’ according to the notice issued by KPCC.

Baig had on Monday said: “Venugopal should have resigned when Congress got 79 seats in Assembly polls (a year ago). I feel sorry for such general secretary coming to our state…K C Venugopal is a buffoon, I feel sorry for him. I feel sorry for my leader Sri Rahul Gandhi-ji. Buffoons like Venugopal and arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah and the flop show president Dinesh Gundu Rao…the result is this (Lok Sabha exit polls forecast).”

Baig’s comments came soon after Gundu Rao called upon all party leaders to desist from making public statements that could affect the party’s coalition with the JD(S) in Karnataka, and its prospects in the state.

“It’s my earnest appeal to the leaders of both Congress and JDS in Karnataka to refrain from making any controversial statements in public,” Rao posted on social media on Monday. He stated that leaders must refrain from sniping at each other, and should “display unity and show citizens that they can work together and deliver a stable government”.

BJP’s Gowda welcomes Baig’s remark on Cong

Bengaluru, New Delhi: Karnataka JD(S) president A H Vishwanath and senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday welcomed senior Congress MLA R Roshan Baig’s outburst against the party’s leadership.

“Our Roshan Baig at least has come to know about the truth at the end. Thanks to Mr Roshan,” said Vishwanath.

In New Delhi, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said Baig’s outburst against his party leadership will give a “new direction” to Karnataka politics. “You cannot hide truth and true incidents. It will be in public sooner than later. Probably, Roshan Baig was keeping it to himself. He was forced to speak out looking at the current situation. I welcome (the remarks),” Gowda said. —PTI