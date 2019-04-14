Congress complains to EC over ‘suspicious black trunk’ in PM Modi’s helicopter

The Karnataka unit of the Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging transportation of a “suspicious black trunk” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter during his visit to Chitradurga for a rally last week.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma on Sunday demanded a thorough probe into the incident and asked PM Modi to come clean on the issue. He also said the Election Commission should inquire into the contents of the trunk.

“We saw there were three more choppers escorting the prime minister’s helicopter. After landing, a black trunk was taken out and whisked away in a private car which was not part of the SPG cavalcade,” Sharma alleged.

A mysterious box was unloaded from PM Modi’s helicopter at Chitradurga yesterday and loaded into a private Innova which quickly sped away. The #ElectionCommission should enquire into what was in the box and to whom the vehicle belonged. @ceo_karnataka pic.twitter.com/iudqT143Bv — KPCC President (@KPCCPresident) April 13, 2019

On Saturday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao posted a 15-second video of the incident. The video shows two people from Modi’s security detail off-loading a trunk from his helicopter and then placing it into an SUV.

“A mysterious box was unloaded from PM Modi’s helicopter at Chitradurga and loaded into a private Innova which quickly sped away. The Election Commission should inquire into what was in the box and to whom the vehicle belonged” Rao tweeted tagging the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

In the Chitradurga rally, Modi attacked the Opposition for questioning the Balakot airstrikes and demanding proof.

“We attacked terror in Pakistan, but some people in India felt the pain. The CM here went a step further. He said the valour of our forces should not be talked about, it damages his vote bank. I want to ask him, is your vote bank in India or Pakistan?”