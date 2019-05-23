Karnataka big fight: BJP sweeps state, Congress-JD(S) fails to hold fort

As the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are out, BJP continues to make a mark in Karnataka by improving their own results from that of 2014. The same has also contributed towards building tense situations in days to come for the Indian National Congress – Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in the state, which jointly failed to offer any competition at all.

Advertising

Opinion: Cong-JD (S) coalition govt shaky as BJP sweeps Karnataka

The Congress – JD(S) alliance was formed after the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2018 with the lone motive of keeping the BJP away from power in the state. Coincidentally, exactly a year later after H.D. Kumaraswamy took oath as the Chief Minister of the coalition government on May 23, 2018, the result of the Lok Sabha polls is a certain setback for the parties.

Personally, CM Kumaraswamy is now expected to be the main target of trolls in the state after his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and his father H.D. Deve Gowda lost miserably in Mandya. and Tumkur respectively. While Sumalatha Ambareesh‘s win as an independent candidate with BJP support is expected to affect the CM’s political prestige, Deve Gowda’s loss at Tumkur is a disappointing surprise for the JD(S) as a party by itself.

Advertising

Also read: Sumalatha heading towards a comfortable win in Mandya; huge setback for opponents

Incidentally, the only JD(S) candidate that won is also from the same Deve Gowda family, Prajwal Revanna, who won from Hassan with a majority of over 1.4 lakh votes. At the same time, D.K. Suresh (Banglore Rural) was the only candidate who brought relief to the Congress camps by securing a win by a margin of over 2 lakh votes (2,06,870).

Meanwhile, Anantkumar Hegde achieved the biggest win from Karnataka with a whopping majority of 4,79,649 votes to continue representing Uttara Kannada at the Lok Sabha. His counterpart from Udupi-Chikmagalur Shobha Karandlaje also won it big, or rather, bigger this time. Karandlaje has improved her majority by over 60,000 votes from that of 2014 to record a majority of over 2.4 lakh votes.

BJP’s Karnataka state president B.S. Yeddyurappa can hold his head higher as his son B.Y. Raghavendra was picked as his successor from Shimoga with a win of over 2.2 lakh vote-margin. Y. Devendrappa’s win at Bellary adds to BJP’s delight as many had predicted the result to be in favour of V.S. Ugrappa who had won the bypolls held in November 2018.

However, in what is seen as yet another huge upset to the Congress camp in Karnataka, their seniormost leader Mallikarjun Kharge tasted defeat in Gulbarga. The leader of the opposition of the 16th Lok Sabha, Kharge lost to BJP’s Umesh G. Jadhav by almost 1 lakh votes. A two-term Congress MP from the Scheduled Caste reserved constituency, Kharge had never tasted defeat across the 11 elections he has contested (including Assembly), since the 1970s.

Meanwhile in capital city Bengaluru,, BJP turned out to be the favourites. BJP’s youngest candidate in this election campaign nationally, 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya recorded a comfortable win over Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP B.K. Hariprasad. The young lawyer won by a margin of over 3.2 lakh votes in Bangalore South.

Also read: Tejasvi Surya wins Bangalore South with margin of 3.29 lakh votes

Bangalore Central‘s BJP MP PC Mohan won against Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad after a tough contest. The latter was leading for sometime after which Mohan took over to secure his hat-trick win from the constituency by over 70,000 votes. Prakash Raj emerged third to face a humiliating defeat.

Also read: Prakash Raj loses in Bangalore Central; calls it a solid slap on his face

At the same time, Union minister and former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda defeated Karnataka RDPR minister Krishna Byre Gowda in Bangalore North. The winning margin was almost 1.5 lakh when reports last came in.

Also read: Bangalore votes big for BJP; throws no surprises

Advertising

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state with 17 seats and a vote share of 43.4 per cent. Congress and the JD(S) had won 9 seats with 41.2 per cent votes and 2 seats with 11 per cent votes respectively.