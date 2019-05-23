Karnataka big fight: BJP sweeps state, Congress-JD(S) fails to hold fort

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) – once rivals – had successfully formed an alliance for the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2018 and kept the BJP away from power in the state. Coincidentally, H.D. Kumaraswamy took oath as the Chief Minister of the coalition government on May 23, 2018 after much drama, exactly a year ago.

Advertising

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state with 17 seats and a vote share of 43.4 per cent. Congress and the JD(S) had won 9 seats with 41.2 per cent votes and 2 seats with 11 per cent votes respectively.

In this election, the focus has been on Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is taking on Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. While the former is hopeful of cashing in his family’s political legacy, the latter is the newest rebel in Karnataka politics trying to follow on the footsteps of her late husband and ‘Man of Mandya’ Ambareesh.

Also read: In Mandya, Sumalatha wants to cash in husband Ambareesh’s legacy

Advertising

Fighting the elections as an independent with BJP support, Sumalatha hopes that the Vokkaliga votes will split, as she banks on the Dalits and Kurubas, who make up the traditional Congress vote bank.

Also read: Sumalatha Ambareesh stands between the CM Kumaraswamy’s son and a win in Mandya

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, all three constituencies that cover the urban areas of the capital city are expected to see a tight competition. In 2014, all the three city constituencies; Bangalore South, Bangalore Central and Bangalore North went to the BJP with margins of more than one lakh votes. In Bangalore South and North, the margin of victory was more than two lakh votes.

However, Bangalore Central expects a three-corner contest with multilingual actor Prakash Raj jumping into the fray as an independent candidate. The Congress, which holds five of the eight assembly segments of the Bangalore Central parliament constituency, is confident of overthrowing the BJP from the seat.

Also read: Will Congress unseat the BJP at Bangalore Central?

With the BJP fielding its youngest candidate in India from Bangalore South, the constituency is one among the few others from the state that has been discussed even at the national level. As the party high command chose to field 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya over Tejaswini, widow of former union minister Ananth Kumar from this constituency, several BJP leaders in Bengaluru had termed it a“shocking” decision. However, Congress decided to field Rajya Sabha MP B K Hariprasad sniffing a chance because of the internal divisions in the BJP. Hariprasad belongs to the backward Idiga community but has roots in the city where he was once a student leader.

Also read: Bangalore South: In BJP bastion, ‘Modi fanboy’ invokes patriotism, Congress sniffs a chance

At Bangalore North, Congress minister Krishna Byre Gowda is expected to give tough competition to sitting MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda. A minister in the H D Kumaraswamy Cabinet, KBG, as he is known, is one of the most promising Vokkaliga leaders in the Congress and its urbane, suave face.

Also read: Ahead of PM Modi’s rally in Bengaluru, Congress releases video: ‘Where’s 2014 report card?’

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda is hoping that if there is a fractured mandate at the centre, his coalition-building skills and his son-of-farmer image might help him garner some support for a shot again at the PM’s post. While the Janata Dal (S) and the Congress have been having an unseemly rift in Mandya and Mysuru-Kodagu parliament constituencies, in Tumkur, both the coalition parties have set aside their differences to work for the former prime minister’s victory.

Also read: Karnataka Polls: Deva Gowda on a strong wicket in Tumkuru

At the same time, Congress’ most senior candidate from Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge tries to overcome various hurdles set by the BJP as the latter tries to wrest the Gulbarga parliament seat from the Congress. The BJP has made it a Modi vs Kharge contest, rather than Jadhav vs Kharge. A two-term Congress MP from the Scheduled Caste reserved constituency, Kharge has never tasted defeat across the 11 elections he has contested from here (including Assembly), since the 1970s.

Also read: Karnataka: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s seat, it’s his work vs Modi’s, as BJP pitch focuses on PM

Home to mining barons Reddy brothers, the Bellary Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP bastion, is among the most keenly contested seats in Karnataka. While Congress leader VS Ugrappa. Ugrappa seeks re-election as a Congress-JD(S) nominee, BJP has fielded Devendrappa. Interestingly, the latter happens to be a relative of the Jarkiholi brothers, sugar barons from Belagavi.

Advertising

Also read: BJP fights Bellary Lok Sabha seat without Reddy brothers