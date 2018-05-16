Karnataka Election Results 2018 Top Candidates, Key Constituencies: Siddaramaiah loses Chamundeshwari, wins Badami

Karnataka Election Results 2018 LIVE: Karnataka plunged into uncertainty and the spotlight turned on the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru after no single party crossed the half-way mark in the state assembly elections, the results of which was a roller-coaster ride much of Tuesday. The BJP with 104 seats and eight short of a simple majority emerged as the single largest party but the Congress, in the second position with 78 seats, moved quickly to extend support to JD(S) which, with 38 seats, staked claim to form the government.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a meeting with central Congress leaders, including Gulam Nabi Azad, that the party will back the JD(S) in forming the government. However, it was not yet clear if the Congress would extend support from outside or be part of the new government. “We have decided that the Congress will extend support to the JD(S) to form the government. That’s the best way to keep the BJP out (of power),” Siddaramaiah said.
Two of the seats, RR Nagar and Jayanagar, will see repoll on May 28. Follow Karnataka Election Results 2018 LIVE
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah suffered a defeat in Chamundeshwati constituency against his JD(S) rival G T Deve Gowda. In Badami, Siddaramaiah managed to defeat his nearest BJP rival B Sreeramulu by over 1,600 votes in a see-saw contest.
Presently, the Congress has won 43 of the 222 seats polling for which was held, while it is leading in 35 seats. The JD(S) has won 18 seats and its candidates are ahead of their rivals in 19 seats. If the number of seats the two parties have won and where they are leading is taken into account, they could together end up with 116 seats, four more than the magic figure of 112.
On the other hand, the BJP has won 75 seats and is leading in 29, a total of 104. Two of the seats, RR Nagar and Jayanagar, will see repoll on May 28.
Karnataka looks to be heading towards a hung Assembly as BJP is likely to fall short of majority in the hotly-contested assembly elections. In a surprise turn of events, the Congress announced that it will extend support to the JD(S) in forming the next government in the southern state.
CM Siddaramaiah to meet the Governor of Karnataka at 4 pm today
Many Congress people have won the election, you cannot write-off the Congress. It is, maybe, a set back for Congress, we will find out what is the cause of the setback: Karnataka Minister KJ George said.
At 2:19 pm-
BJP-36
Congress-9
JD(S)- 4
Others -1
Here are some interesting district trends. The JD(S) has managed to keep a grip on Mandya, one of its strongholds. The party is leading in all seven constituency seats, Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala and Krishnarajpet.
Leads show BJP candidates G Somasekhara Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy comfortably winning Bellary City and Harapanahalli respectively. Somasekhara is leading by nearly 10,000 votes over Congress candidate Anil Lad, also a mining baron. Karunakara is up over 5,000 votes over Congress' Ravindra.
B S Yeddyurappa wins from Shikharipura. He defeats Congress' Goni Malatesha by 35,397 votes. Yeddyurappa got 86,983 votes while Malatesha got 51,586 votes.
At 1:58 pm:
BJP-30
Congress-4
JD(S)-2
Others-1
Results of 23 seats have declared of which BJP has won 17 seats, Congress four, JD(S)-1 and others-1.
As of now, BJP has won eleven seats and Congress has won two seats retaining Mangalore.
BJP's Anand Vishwanath won the Saundatti Yellamma seat with 62,480 votes defeating an Independent candidate Anand Chopra who got 56,189 votes.
U T Abdul Khader of Indian National Congress won Mangalore seat with 80813 votes defeating BJP's Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru who got 61074 votes. See the details below:
The BJP has won two seats, Mudigere and Sullia. MP Kumarasamy has defeated Motamma by a margin of 12,512 votes from Mudigere. Angara S has defeated Dr B Raghu by 26,068 votes.
Here is the candidate-wise and party-wise vote share in Ramanagaram, from where JD(S) HD Kumaraswamy contested:
Here is the candidate-wise and party-wise vote share in Shikaripura, from where BS Yediyurappa is contesting:
You can see the Candidates and party-wise vote share in Chamundeshwari below:
You can see the Candidates and party-wise vote share in Badami below:
People of Karnataka want good governance, that is why they have chosen BJP. This is a big victory for the party. Congress is losing state after state & we are winning state after state: Prakash Javadekar, BJP Karnataka in-charge.
Interestingly, the Congress is marginally ahead of the BJP in terms of vote share.
Karnataka Minister DK Shivkumar said, "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have en-cashed it in a proper way and because of which we lost it."
Congress' Mohan Prakash said, "I am saying it from day 1, there is no political party in India which has not raised questions on EVMs, even BJP has done it in the past. Now when all parties are doubting EVMs then what problem does BJP have in conducting polls through ballot?"
People have rejected Siddaramaiah. He lost because of his attitude, because of attacking everyone & because of his loose talk: GT Devegowda, JD(S) candidate who is leading over Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari by 17000 votes.
In Mangalore, Congress' UT Abdul Khader is leading with 54,820 votes in his kitty. In Mangalore City North, BJP's Dr Bharat Shetty is leading, while D Vedavyasa Kamath from the saffron party is racing ahead in Mangalore City South.
In Bangalore, BJP's M Krishnappa is leading with a margin of over 4000 votes
Celebrations outside BJP party office in Malleswaram in Bangalore.
Now, Siddaramaiah is again ahead by 900 votes in Badami. He has got 24,268 votes while BJP's Sriramulu is behind him with 23,368 votes, according to the current trends. Read more
In Chamundeshwari, Siddaramaiah is trailing by 14,734 votes. As per the current trends, he has got 23,305 votes while JD(S)'s GT Deve Gowda is ahead with 38.039 votes.
BJP chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa leads in Shikaripura by over 9,000 votes.
CM Siddaramaiah trails by over 11,000 votes in Chamundeshwari seat behind JD(S) rival G T Deve Gowda.
Karnataka Chief Minsiter Siddaramaiah is currently leading by a slender margin of 298 votes over the BJP's Sriramulu in Badami constituency. The Congress leader chose to contest from here as a safe seat but the BJP threw its strong tribal leader Sriramulu into the fight. Sriramulu is a close aide of the Reddy brothers in the neighbouring Ballari district.