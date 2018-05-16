Karnataka Election Results 2018 Top Candidates, Key Constituencies: Siddaramaiah loses Chamundeshwari, wins Badami

Karnataka Election Poll Results 2018: A clutch of exit polls have predicted that the hotly-contested polls will likely to go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state’s ruling Congress and challenger BJP. Karnataka Election Poll Results 2018: A clutch of exit polls have predicted that the hotly-contested polls will likely to go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state’s ruling Congress and challenger BJP.

Karnataka Election Results 2018 LIVE: Karnataka plunged into uncertainty and the spotlight turned on the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru after no single party crossed the half-way mark in the state assembly elections, the results of which was a roller-coaster ride much of Tuesday. The BJP with 104 seats and eight short of a simple majority emerged as the single largest party but the Congress, in the second position with 78 seats, moved quickly to extend support to JD(S) which, with 38 seats, staked claim to form the government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a meeting with central Congress leaders, including Gulam Nabi Azad, that the party will back the JD(S) in forming the government. However, it was not yet clear if the Congress would extend support from outside or be part of the new government. “We have decided that the Congress will extend support to the JD(S) to form the government. That’s the best way to keep the BJP out (of power),” Siddaramaiah said.

Two of the seats, RR Nagar and Jayanagar, will see repoll on May 28. Follow Karnataka Election Results 2018 LIVE