Bangalore, Mangalore Election Results 2018: BJP decimates Congress in Dakshina Kannada, wins 7 out of 8 seats

Bangalore, Mangalore Election Results 2018 UPDATES: The BJP, despite being the single largest party in the state, is scrambling to form the government. The party which has managed to win 104 seats – falling short of the 113 required to form the majority, is in troubled waters after the Congress announced an alliance with the JD(S).
In Dakshina Kannada, which until last election was a Congress bastion, BJP emerged victorious in seven out of eight seats. The Congress, meanwhile could manage to retained only its Mangalore seat. In Bangalore South, BJP continued its winning spree, bagging four out of six seats. Notably, the voting in Jayanagar seat in the constituency has been deferred to May 28. Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bangalore Central will also vote on May 28.
Polling for R R Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.
Meanwhile, Congress has won on Vijayanagar seat in Bangalore South. Anand Singh of INC has beaten HR Gaviyappa of BJP by 8,228 votes. Singh got 83,214 votes while Gaviyappa managed to secure 74,986 votes. JD(S) candidate Deepak Singh was on the third spot, getting 3,835 votes.
D Vedavyasa Kamath of BJP clinches Mangalore City South seat, getting 86,545 votes. He left behind JR Lobo of Congress by 16,075 votes. Lobo got 70,470 votes. This way, the saffron party has decimated Congress in Dakshina Kannada, winning 7 out of 8 seats.
BJP's Harish Poonja wins in Belthangady constituency in Dakshina Kannada. He defeated K Vasantha Bangera of Congress by 22,974 votes. Poonja got 98,417 votes while Bangera got 75,443 votes. Sumathi S Hegde of JD(S) followed behind, getting only 1,612 votes.
The BJP, which is on a winning spree in Karnataka, added yet another feather to its cap. BJP's Dr. Bharath Shetty won the seat with a margin of 26,648 votes against incumbent BA Mohinuddin Bava. It also won Puttur seat with their candidate Sanjeeva Matandoor winning against Congress' Shakuntala Shetty. This brings BJP's count in Dakshina Kannada to five seats, while Congress has only been able to retain Mangalore seat. The counting is still underway for Belthangady and Mangalore City South.
In Bangalore's Malleshwaram, BJP continues to retain power with a margin of 54,000 votes. While BJP's Dr Ashwath Narayan secured 83130 votes, while Congress' Kengal Shreepadharenu won 29,130 votes.
In Dakshina Kannada's Moodabidri seat, BJP's Umanatha Kotian won with 87,444 votes against Congress' K Abhayachandra. The party has also won Bantavl seat with Rajesh Naik securing 97,802 seats. This implies that the saffron party has won three seats out of eight in the region. The Congress has meanwhile won Mangalore and the counting is underway in the other four seats. In 2013 elections, Congress had won seven of the seats and BJP had one in its kitty.
BJP has won five seats in the Central Karnataka region and is currently leading in another 20. The Congress, on the other hand, has won one seat and is leading in nine. JD(S) is leading on one seat.
In Bangalore South's Basavanagudi, BJP's Ravisubramanya has retained the seat against JD(S) K Bagegowda. Ravisubramanya, who was in power in Basavanagudi since 2013, won 76,018 votes against JD(S)'s 38,009 votes. Continuing its winning streak in the constituency, the saffron party has yet again managed to retain its power in Bommanahalli. While last time, it had won with a margin of 25,852; Satish Readdy managed to race ahead of Congress' Sushma Rajagopala Reddy with a difference of 47,162 votes
BJP's R Ashoka has also managed to win 77,868 votes in Padmanabanagar
As the pictures get clear in Karnataka elections results, we are compiling a list of all the winners. You can have a look at each constituency and see who has fared better.
From the Dakshina Kannada region, here are some interesting trends we're seeing. Of the eight seats in the region, the Congress had won seven in the 2013 elections. This time, however, the BJP is leading in six of these seats. The Congress has won one seat — Mangalore — while BJP has retained power in Sullia.
Around 200 workers and leaders assembled outside the BJP's Bengaluru office in front of a giant TV screen beaming a news channel. As the leads went up one by one there were cheers among the audience. The workers raised party flags and shouted slogans in favour of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and B S Yeddyurappa. Giant cutouts of the three leaders were also on display. Men wearing BJP shawls also circled the party office on the street on their motorcycles. Read more
Vishnu Varma reports the mood on the ground from Bangalore
The Congress office in Bengaluru also bears a deserted look. Except for the office staff and journalists, there are no senior party leaders at the office
Congress' UT Khader wins Mangalore with a margin of 19,739 votes against BJP's Santosh Kumar Rai. Khader who has been in power since 2008 won 80,813 votes, while BJP's Santosh Rai trailed behind with 61,074
Meanwhile, Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar, defends the efforts of party president Rahul Gandhi, saying it is the "local leadership" who's efforts did not pull through. "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have en-cashed it in a proper way & because of which we lost it," he told ANI.
In Dakshin Kannada's BJP's Angara S won the Sullia seat with a margin of 12,512 votes. While he secured 95,205 votes, Congress' Dr BR Raghu won 69,137 seats
Bangalore SouthBJP's M Krishnappa - 20,729 votesCongress' RK Ramesh - 7919 votesJD(S)'s R Prabhakar Reddy - 5582 votes
MangaloreCongress' UT Khader - 80,813 votesBJP'S Santosh Rai - 61,074 votesJD(U)'s - K Ashraf - 3692 votes
Mangalore City NorthBJP's Dr. Bharat Shetty - 95,517 votesCongress' Mohinuddin Bava - 68,069 votes
Mangalore City SouthBJP's D Vedavyasa Kamath - 55,376 votesCongress' JR Lobo - 38,894 votes
(Counting is still underway)
While the BJP has stormed ahead, leading in 111 seats against the Congress' 64, the vote share for both parties is identical at 37 per cent. In fact, the Congress is currently ahead by 0.9 per cent!
Rajeev Chandrasekhar hails the verdict, calls its an "unambiguous rejection of Siddaramaiah and his politics." Saying that Congress' "arrogant and corrupt politics" has led to the victory, BJP's Sadanand Gowda said, "We worked hard. Modi's administration skills, Amit Shah's organisational skills and Yeddyurappa's made base has lead o the victory."
In Mangalore, Congress' UT Abdul Khader is leading with 54,820 votes in his kitty. In Mangalore City North, BJP's Dr Bharat Shetty is leading, while D Vedavyasa Kamath from the saffron party is racing ahead in Mangalore City South.
In Bangalore, BJP's M Krishnappa is leading with a margin of over 4000 votes
As BJP races ahead in majority seats in the state, celebrations have already begun outside the party office in Malleswaram in Bangalore. As of now, the BJP has officially crossed 100 seats. Congress, meanwhile is leading in 52 seats and the JD(S) is leading in 37 seats, even as the counting is still underway. About 200 workers and BJP leaders have started the celebrations at the part office in Malleswaram. Slogans of three leaders - Modi, Shah and Yeddyurappa are being raised by the supporters.
Congress office in Bangalore (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)
JD(S) party office in Bangalore (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)
Chennabasu, a JD(S) part worker from Raichur is confident that both BJP and Congress will not be able to reach the magic number -112 - to form the government in the state and that they will have to approach HD Kumaraswamy to form the government. He also thinks that an 'understanding has already reached between BJP and JD(S)' and that they are confident of a win in the state.
Stating that Congress leader and CM Siddaramaiah gave a lot of headache to JD(S) party leaders 'Appaji' (HD Deve Gowda) and 'Annaji' (Kumaraswamy), Chennabasu added, 'Congress and JD(S) cannot go together because they have a history of animosity between them.' The leader is so confident about his win that he has traveled all the way from Raichur to capital city Bangalore at a distance of 468 kilometers to celebrate the victory outside the JD(S) party office.
He also accused the media of not giving enough attention and coverage to JD(S). 'Media always goes to PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi's rallies. Annaji also campaigned a lot despite his health problems,' he said, adding that he would be very happy if Kumaraswamy became the chief minister of Karnataka. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)
In Mangalore City South, BJP's D Vedavyasa Kamath is currently at the forefront with 5690 votes. Congress' JR Lobo is trailing behind with 3150 votes. Lobo had won the seat in 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,275 votes (9.28%). The BJP, meanwhile, had grabbed the seat in 2008 with a margin of 8,760 votes.
Mangalore City North which has a total of 2,28,055 voters has an electorate sex ratio of 104.57. The literacy rate in the constituency is as high as 90 per cent. While the Congress bagged the seat in 2013 with a margin of 5,373 votes, BJP with a margin of 14,426 votes won it in 2008 Assembly elections.
Currently, BJP's DR Y Bharat Shetty, a postgraduate is leading in the constituency with a margin of 1083 votes. Congress' BA Mohinuddin Bava is trailing behind. Mohinuddin had won the seat in 2013
The early trends suggest that Congress candidate UT Abdul Khader is currently leading in Mangalore constituency. BJP's Santhosh Kumar Boliyaru is trailing behind with a margin of 3848 votes. Congress candidate UT Abdul Khadar Ali Fareed is a graduate and has net assets worth Rs 2 crore and no liability. Santhosh Rai is a class XII pass out and has assets worth Rs 4 crore and liabilities worth Rs 95 lakh. Read more
Votes polled in 26 of the 28 Bengaluru's urban and rural segments are being counted at four centres across the city. "The poll panel has deployed 16,662 personnel to count votes in each segment and declare the result after the process is completed," noted the official.
Here is a quick look at how the caste factor plays out across states. The biggest and most crucial community for both the national parties is that of the Lingayats. They are the key factor in about 60 seats. The next is the Vokkalinga community which is dominant in about 40 seats. SC/ST seats are about 60 while those with a significant Muslim population are about 25.
Mangalore is a state Assembly seat in the Dakshina Kannada district. A total of 1,90,372 voters, with 93,708 male voters, 96,644 female and 9 others make up this constituency. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 103.12 and the approximate literacy rate is 90 per cent.
The Congress is at an advantage in Mangalore. Congress' UT Khader has won the seat in 2013 and 2008 Assembly elections. In 2008, Congress won the seat with a margin of 7,049 votes (6.73%) registering 48.44% of the votes polled. This was followed by a win in 2013 with a margin of 29,111 votes (23.3%) securing 55.59% of the total votes polled.
Bangalore South constituency includes seven seats viz, Bommanahalli, Jayanagar, B.T.M Layout, Padmanabanagar, Basavanagudi, Vijayanagar, and Govindarajanagar. In 2013, BJP won the Bangalore South seat with a margin of 30,162 votes (12.03%) securing 40.76% of the total votes polled. The voter turnout recorded in 2013 was 56.03%. The BJP had also won the seat in 2008 Assembly elections with a margin of 34,135 votes (20.43%) registering 42.57% of the votes polled. A polling percentage of 54.49 percent was recorded in 2008.
There are a total of 5,81,422 voters in the constituency. Among them, 3,11,427 are male, 2,69,878 female and 103 are others. The basic literacy rate in the area is 85 per cent and the electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 86.66
BJP's M Krishnappa, popularly known as “Layout Krishnappa" won the Bangalore South constituency in the previous polls in 2013 and 2008. A class X pass out, Krishnappa has no criminal cases to his record and is contesting for the saffron party in 2018. JD(S) who has also performed decently in the constituency in the previous polls has fielded R Prabhakar Reddy. RK Ramesh, meanwhile, will contest for the seat from Congress party.
Counting of votes for 222 of the 224 Assembly seats began at 8 am. The postal ballots are being counted as of now and the early trends should be out by 8.30 am.