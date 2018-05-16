Bangalore, Mangalore Election Results 2018: BJP decimates Congress in Dakshina Kannada, wins 7 out of 8 seats

Karnataka Poll Results 2018: The ruling Congress attempts to retain the only large state other than Punjab and the BJP hopes to form the government in south India for the second time. Karnataka Poll Results 2018: The ruling Congress attempts to retain the only large state other than Punjab and the BJP hopes to form the government in south India for the second time.

Bangalore, Mangalore Election Results 2018 UPDATES: The BJP, despite being the single largest party in the state, is scrambling to form the government. The party which has managed to win 104 seats – falling short of the 113 required to form the majority, is in troubled waters after the Congress announced an alliance with the JD(S).

In Dakshina Kannada, which until last election was a Congress bastion, BJP emerged victorious in seven out of eight seats. The Congress, meanwhile could manage to retained only its Mangalore seat. In Bangalore South, BJP continued its winning spree, bagging four out of six seats. Notably, the voting in Jayanagar seat in the constituency has been deferred to May 28. Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bangalore Central will also vote on May 28.

Polling for R R Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.

Follow Karnataka Assembly elections results 2018 LIVE UPDATES