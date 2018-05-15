BJP’s dilemma: Bharat is Congress-mukt… now what?

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018: We need to see if BJP changes the slogan from Congress-mukt to Opposition-mukt. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018: We need to see if BJP changes the slogan from Congress-mukt to Opposition-mukt. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Welcome to Congress-mukt Bharat, well almost. Congress is now beeping blue in just three, two of them blink-and-you-miss, states. For the grand old party, that is not a good state to be in.

Pun aside, this means most of India is now under BJP rule, or is ruled by parties that are not aligned with either, like Trinamool Congress or Biju Janata Dal. The latter are also parties that will never rule more than one state, unless Trinamool’s ambition of winning that lone seat in Uttar Pradesh somehow blooms into a statewide victory. So, we are in a David and Goliath situation, at least when it comes to the two parties that can rule multiple states. Yeah, it’s better not to bring CPI(M) into that equation now.

But what does a Congress-mukt Bharat mean for the victorious BJP? For starters, it needs to start looking for a good election slogan for its next few campaigns. After all, it can’t fight anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh by asking people to vote on this slogan. Remember, Bharat is now more BJP-yukt than Congress-mukt. We can now expect slogans that underline the successful schemes of the saffron party to take over campaigning in the other states.

This is how map of India looks like now. Will Karnataka too get a BJP government? This is how map of India looks like now. Will Karnataka too get a BJP government?

The other fear for the BJP should be that it is now going to be in perpetual anti-incumbency for the coming five years. In every state that goes to the polls from now on, a BJP chief minister will be trying his best to stay in power. So the party which was on 24×7 campaign mode for the past few years to ensure Bharat became Congress-mukt, will now have to sustain the momentum to keep it BJP-yukt. But, frankly, with so little of the opposition in sight, that shouldn’t be that tough for Narendra Modi to achieve.

Also, now we need to see if BJP changes the slogan from Congress-mukt to Opposition-mukt. That is one Nehruvian situation the party might not really mind.

