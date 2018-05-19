BJP hits back, says ‘unholy’ Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka won’t last long

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the alliance between Congress and JDS is opportunistic and against the Karnataka people’s mandate. (File) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the alliance between Congress and JDS is opportunistic and against the Karnataka people’s mandate. (File)

The BJP on Saturday attacked the Congress party for stitching an “unholy” alliance with JDS and termed it as a “surrender deal”. Moments after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister, the BJP and the Congress engaged in a verbal assault and blamed each other for not following the ideals of the constitution. A spate of allegations and mud-slinging followed after Yeddyurappa’s resignation in Vidhan Soudha on Saturday, even before the floor test in the House started.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the alliance between Congress and JDS is against the Karnataka people’s mandate. “By submitting a resignation, Chief Ministership, B.S. Yeddyurappa has shown highest democratic tradition,” Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference in Bengaluru. He said that by resigning, Yedyurappa showed how to respect democracy.

Hitting out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against PM Modi and BJP, Javadekar said: “that Congress has defeated BJP in Karnataka is laughable because it is the Congress which has lost”. He also termed the alliance as a “surrender deal”, alleging that it has been stitched on a formula to “not enquire” into the former Siddaramaiah government’s “corruption”.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also reacted over today’s development as some Congress leaders projected it as a big jolt to the saffron brigade. He said that this is an “unholy alliance” and stated that only BJP can give a stable government to Karnataka.

“The new government born out of unholy nexus of Congress and JD(S) won’t stay for long. Only BJP can give the stable government. The mandate was given to BJP as the people of the state had rejected Congress,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that BJP was chosen as the single largest party in Karnataka but Yeddyurappa resigned because he didn’t get support from other party leaders. “The people of #Karnataka had chosen BJP as the single largest party but due to lack of support from other party leaders, BS Yeddyurappa didn’t get the majority & so he resigned. Now the Congress & the JD(S) will form the government,” he told ANI.

