Karjat-Jamkhed: In BJP stronghold, a face-off between Pawar family debutant, ‘local’ MLA

AS ROHIT Pawar’s car arrives in Jamkhed’s Satephal villages, chants of ‘Ekach vada, Rohit dada (One Promise, Rohit Pawar)’ rent the air.

The Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly seat in Ahmednagar, which the BJP has won consistently since 1995, is witnessing one of the fiercest battles this time, with Sharad Pawar’s high-profile grandnephew Rohit challenging state Water Conservation Minister Ram Shinde on the latter’s home turf.

Shinde has been representing the seat since 2009. “It is a challenge alright. But I love challenges,” says Rohit, who turned 35 this September.

In the build-up to the polls, Rohit has made the right noises. In the summer, when the region was grappling with water scarcity, Rohit, who is the CEO of Pawar family-controlled Baramati Agro Limited, had endeared himself to locals by providing clean water supplies through private tankers.

Even staunch BJP supporters in the region admit that this had helped Rohit shed the “outsider” tag to an extent. “He has established a connect with voters,” said one.

And during campaigning, Rohit’s election managers are making sure they “cash in” on the deed. At Satephal, just as Rohit obliges some excited youngsters with a selfie, the local announcer boasts, “Rohitdada was by our side during difficult times. It is now our turn to pay back in kind.”

As a beaming Rohit waves at the crowd, 14-year-old Akash Karekar waves back. “I like Rohitdada. My friends in school also talk about him.” In the crowd jostling for a glimpse of the Pawar scion are school going children and women.

In Karjat, at the other end of the constituency, Shinde also gets a rousing welcome as his car winds its way to the Waysewadi village, where an election sabha has been organised in his support at the temple hall.

One of the local organisers, while interacting with the gathered crowd, lampoons the NCP candidate as an “outsider”. In his speech, Shinde dubs Rohit’s campaign as “nothing but event management”. To counter Rohit’s challenge, Shinde’s campaign managers are promoting him as “Aapla Manus (a local)”.

Meanwhile, in Satephal, there is a lot of excitement in the air. Rohit declines the offer of riding a bullock cart and walks with supporters to the venue where his rally is planned. Along the way, he stops for darshan at the village shrine. He also visits the local NCP leader’s house, before joining his supporters to walk towards the venue amid the sound of drums and bursting of crackers.

A large cutout of Rohit has been installed at the venue, which is crowded. “Dada aaplysaathi dhavun aala (Rohit had come to our rescue in times of crisis). The time to return the favour has come,” says an organiser, to a round of applause from the audience.

Speakers also project Rohit as a “future leader” of the state. One says, “We want to see him on the sixth floor (chief minister’s office) of Mantralaya.” A local NCP leader announces that Rohit has assured that he would build a sugar factory in the constituency. In this drought-prone belt, unemployment is a major issue.

When it’s his turn to speak, Rohit, who is fast earning the reputation of being an effective communicator, invites women from the audience to air their grievances. A couple of them do; he listens intently.

Contending that his candidature had given the sitting MLA the jitters, Rohit says, “The chief minister has already visited the constituency twice in the last few days. I’m told even their Delhi leaders would campaign. Let them come. It won’t make a difference. People have taken the election in their own hands this time.”

Enlisting various development works he has planned for the region, he adds, “My responsibilities are to set to become bigger tomorrow. But I’m ready for the role.” He slams Shinde’s development model. “Installing flexes and boards does not mean development. You want schools, roads, water and cultural development. We should strive for a better future for the younger generation.”

Before he winds up his speech, he says, “Vote for me. This social worker will toil hard for the region’s development in the coming five years.”

In Waysewadi, meanwhile, BJP leaders take potshots at their rival. “Development cannot be carried out by just distributing chocolate and biscuits (Rohit has been distributing sweets to children).”

In his speech, Shinde enlists various development works he has carried out so far, while reminding voters that “there is a BJP government at the Centre and there would be a BJP-led government in the state”. Attending one of his rallies, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that if Shinde wins, he will get a key Cabinet berth should BJP come to power. “The CM has already assured us of a ministerial berth. You know whom to vote for,” Shinde tells the gathering.

After Satephal, Rohit’s cavalcade moves to Kharda’s Pandherwadi village, a Dhangar (shepherd) community-dominated hamlet that has traditionally favoured the BJP. Shinde himself hails from the community. Rohit invokes BJP leader (late) Gopinath Munde (who is revered in the community). “He (Shinde) has been using Munde’s name solely to garner votes,” he alleges, a contention that the minister rubbishes. Rohit also accuses Shinde of working for the “development of a chosen few”.

The minister, meanwhile, flashes the “outsider” card. Contending that the NCP had to “import” a candidate as there was no local rival to him, Shinde asks voters to “send the parcel back to where it belongs, Baramati”. This draws applause from his supporters. But when a small boy, who is attending Shinde’s sabha, mistakes him for Rohit, the irony is unmissable.

In neighbouring Akhoni, Shinde repeats the “send the parcel back home” jibe. He, too, has promised to build a sugar factory within two years.