Karjan (Gujarat) Assembly By-Election Results 2020 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Karjan (Gujarat) Assembly By-Election Results 2020 Live: In Gujarat, the BJP is predicted to win six to seven seats out of eight. The defection of Congress MLAs to the ruling party ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June had resulted in bye-elections in the state. The Congress may end up with none or may win one, the exit polls forecast. Gujarat saw nearly 58 per cent of electorate exercising their franchise.

For the BJP, the by-election results do not have immediate direct relevance — unlike in Madhya Pradesh, the government does not have much to lose, and whatever it wins will be a bonus. It has 103 seats in the Assembly, while the Congress has 65. The rest of the seats (barring those that are vacant) are with smaller parties and an Independent. However, its performance in these by-polls will crucially indicate the mood of voters, especially in the rural areas, ahead of local body polls across the state, which are likely to be held in February next year.

The BJP has fielded five former Congress MLAs who resigned and has harped on the 3,700-crore relief package announced by the state government for farmers who suffered crop loss this monsoon during its campaign. On the other hand, Congress has maintained that party-hoppers would taste defeat in the polls.

