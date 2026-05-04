Karimganj south Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Karimganj South Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Karimganj south Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Karimganj south Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Karimganj south seat include Abdur Rahim Choudhury, Abu Nosor Md Ilias, and Aminur Rashid Choudhury from major parties like IND, IND, and INC.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Indian National Congress Siddeque Ahmed, Asom Gana Parisad Aziz Ahmed Khan, Independent Hussain Ahmed and others. In the last Karimganj south Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress party’s Siddeque Ahmed won by a margin of 32,487 votes. The Asom Gana Parisad’s Aziz Ahmed Khan was the runner up securing 56,422 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,78,399, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Karimganj south seat. Karimganj south Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Karimganj south assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Karimganj south (Assam) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Karimganj south constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. karimganj-south CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities Abdur Rahim Choudhury Rs 15,20,534 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 8,68,358 ~ 8 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 59 Graduate Abu Nosor Md Ilias Rs 6,04,572 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 35 8th Pass Aminur Rashid Choudhury / Cases Age Education 1 56 10th Pass Asad Uddin Ahmed Rs 82,173 ~ 82 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 44 12th Pass Aziz Ahmed Khan Rs 3,60,59,052 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,87,400 ~ 15 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 57 8th Pass Baharul Islam / Cases Age Education 0 28 Graduate Biplab Das Rs 20,00,750 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 9,45,400 ~ 9 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 1 39 10th Pass Ekbal Hussain Rs 5,04,62,246 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 19,077 ~ 19 Thou+ Cases Age Education 0 54 12th Pass Foyaz Ahmed / Cases Age Education 0 42 12th Pass Md Rizwan Ahmed Rs 13,59,476 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 4,20,069 ~ 4 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 37 Graduate Mohammed Altaf Hussain Rs 1,66,757 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 45 8th Pass Pranab Kumar Nath / Cases Age Education 0 64 Graduate Ruhan Dutta Rs 8,15,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 31 12th Pass Ruposri Goswami Rs 54,343 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 42 Graduate Shihab Uddin / Cases Age Education 1 50 Graduate Professional View More Karimganj south Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Karimganj south. Story continues below this ad karimganj-south RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 Siddeque Ahmed 2016 Aziz Ahmed Khan 2021 Siddeque Ahmed Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of Assam Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 12:52 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: BJP projected to win in Assam in exit polls Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits. Read full analysis here May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: How, where to check Assam election results live updates Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared on May 4. Here’s how and where to check live vote counting updates online. May 4, 2026 12:00 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit Poll Snapshot Axis My India: NDA 88-100 | Congress+ 24-36 Matrize: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 25-32 JVC: NDA 88-101 | Congress+ 23-33 People’s Pulse: NDA 68-72 | Congress+ 22-26 Kamakhya Analytics: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 26-39 Poll Diary: NDA 86-101 | Congress+ 15-26 People’s Insight: NDA 88-96 | Congress+ 30-34 May 3, 2026 10:15 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit polls project BJP to likely retain power, Himanta govt ahead Most exit polls for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 project a clear return of the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, with forecasts consistently giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly. May 3, 2026 09:00 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Assam’s too clocked record voter turnout Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%. May 3, 2026 08:01 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls. May 3, 2026 06:59 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.

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