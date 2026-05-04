Karimganj north Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Karimganj North Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Karimganj north Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Karimganj north Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Karimganj north seat include Abdul Muktadir, Abul Khair Zakaria, and Ahad Uddin from major parties like IND, IND, and Apni Janta Party.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Indian National Congress Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Bharatiya Janta Party Dr Manash Das, Independent Sahabul Islam Choudhury and others. In the last Karimganj north Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress party’s Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha won by a margin of 8,324 votes. The Bharatiya Janta Party’s Dr Manash Das was the runner up securing 52,674 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,89,630, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Karimganj north seat. Karimganj north Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Karimganj north assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Karimganj north (Assam) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Karimganj north constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. karimganj-north CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities Abdul Muktadir Rs 5,17,901 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 2,71,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 29 Graduate Abul Khair Zakaria Rs 10,669 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 25 12th Pass Ahad Uddin / Cases Age Education 0 44 8th Pass Arunangshu Bhattacharjee Rs 22,54,903 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 67 Post Graduate Binay Krishna Roy Rs 87,61,353 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 63 Graduate Professional Choudhury Hibbur Rasul Usama Mabrur / Cases Age Education 0 55 Others Fakrul Islam Rs 10,073 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 42 5th Pass Jakaria Ahmed Rs 12,43,50,139 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 86,47,678 ~ 86 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 2 41 12th Pass Mokbul Ali / Cases Age Education 0 54 Literate Parimal Ranjan Roy Rs 1,08,38,468 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,70,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 62 10th Pass Samadul Hoque Choudhury Rs 1,01,132 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 39 10th Pass Samraj Banik / Cases Age Education 0 40 8th Pass Sayed Sahab Uddin Rs 10,115 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 43 10th Pass Subrata Bhattacharjee Rs 1,46,43,349 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,23,420 ~ 7 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 47 Graduate View More Karimganj north Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Karimganj north. Story continues below this ad karimganj-north RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha 2016 Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha 2021 Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of Assam Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 12:52 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: BJP projected to win in Assam in exit polls Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits. Read full analysis here May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: How, where to check Assam election results live updates Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared on May 4. Here’s how and where to check live vote counting updates online. May 4, 2026 12:00 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit Poll Snapshot Axis My India: NDA 88-100 | Congress+ 24-36 Matrize: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 25-32 JVC: NDA 88-101 | Congress+ 23-33 People’s Pulse: NDA 68-72 | Congress+ 22-26 Kamakhya Analytics: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 26-39 Poll Diary: NDA 86-101 | Congress+ 15-26 People’s Insight: NDA 88-96 | Congress+ 30-34 May 3, 2026 10:15 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit polls project BJP to likely retain power, Himanta govt ahead Most exit polls for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 project a clear return of the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, with forecasts consistently giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly. May 3, 2026 09:00 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Assam’s too clocked record voter turnout Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%. May 3, 2026 08:01 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls. May 3, 2026 06:59 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.

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