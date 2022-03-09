Karhal (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Karhal (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Karhal Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Sobaran Singh. The Karhal seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

karhal Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhilesh Yadav SP 1 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 40,14,94,817 ~ 40 Crore+ / Rs 43,24,243 ~ 43 Lacs+ Kuladip Narayan BSP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 65,87,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel BJP 3 Doctorate 61 Rs 8,75,70,581 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 63,33,674 ~ 63 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Karhal candidate of from Sobaran Singh Uttar Pradesh. Karhal Election Result 2017

karhal Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sobaran Singh SP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 11,52,17,236 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dalvir BSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 67,74,259 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 36,57,152 ~ 36 Lacs+ Kaushal Yadav RLD 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 1,10,08,108 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,81,081 ~ 6 Lacs+ Lal Kumar Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 28,27,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pannalal IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 70,06,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 13,50,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Rama Shakya BJP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 76,31,728 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramprakash IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 8,34,858 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranvijay Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 11,75,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil IND 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 3,45,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay IND 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 16,42,978 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Karhal candidate of from Sobaran Singh Uttar Pradesh. Karhal Election Result 2012

karhal Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sobaran Singh SP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 3,58,23,894 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Akber Singh RSMD 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 70,89,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 3,09,26,850 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,72,193 ~ 9 Lacs+ Chandra Bhushan IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 22,61,383 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Pal Singh MD 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 47,28,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Hakim Singh Katheria LJP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 1,25,301 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jahar Singh JKP 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 3,35,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Janmed Singh RLM 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 26,36,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Veer Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 8,18,80,665 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,13,96,897 ~ 1 Crore+ Narendra Singh IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 2,91,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naseem Khan JD(S) 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 47,92,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Puneet Kumar IND 3 Graduate 43 Rs 1,50,91,926 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 2,85,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Chandra Shakya LD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 3,77,600 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shishu Pal Singh JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 4,75,80,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Urmila Devi INC 1 12th Pass 58 Rs 1,03,90,973 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

