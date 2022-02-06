Karhal polls far, first phase itself will open BJP eyes, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the ruling BJP on Sunday, asserting the coming elections will be a rude shock to the government “which kept its eyes and ears shut so far”.

“I feel the kind of atmosphere and the wind that is blowing. In the first phase (itself), the government’s ears and eyes will be left wide open… the government which had kept its ears and eyes shut so far,” Akhilesh told party workers at Karhal in Mainpuri district, his first public address since filing his nomination for the seat.

Karhal, an SP stronghold, goes to the polls in the third phase of the elections. Akhilesh, who is making his electoral debut, faces BJP leader and Union Minister of State, Satya Pal Singh Baghel.

Continuing his attack on the ruling party, Akhilesh alleged the state government had ruined the state’s farming sector and had failed on its promise of doubling farmers’ income. “They also stole fertiliser. Sometimes, I think where the BJP people learnt to steal,” he said, adding the BJP’s “transformer” will explode due to the anger of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Accusing the BJP government of neglecting the region, Akhilesh said when the SP was in power the government had worked without any bias. Talking about the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, he said, “We built it in record time, but did not put our name anywhere. You can check, Netaji’s or my name is nowhere. But as soon as our government left, BJP people put their names where people urinate.”

As he thanked the sitting SP MLA from Karhal, Sobaran Singh Yadav, for vacating the seat for him, Akhilesh said the coming election was “not just for me, but for the future of UP and to save democracy”. “The connection of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) has been for ages, since he did wrestling here,” he said.

He also appealed to the students and staff of Jain Inter College, where Mulayam studied and then taught, to ensure a win for the SP if they want to “convert the college into a university”. “We will build a university here in Karhal,” the SP chief said.

Akhilesh also promised to bring the old pension scheme back should his party wrest power from the BJP.

Meanwhile, on his decision to contest from Karhal, Akhilesh said while it may have disappointed the people of Azamgarh but he will continue to work for development in both areas. “I assure them that the way I have made Karhal and Saifai my home, I will never be able to keep a distance from people of Azamgarh. The way I treat Saifai, I will treat Karhal and Azamgarh the same way, and work for development,” he added.