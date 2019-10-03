Karad South assembly seat: Son of long-time Congress loyalist challenges Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who is contesting again from Karad South assembly seat, will face two strong opponents in the polls. One is from the BJP and the other is the son of a long-time Congress loyalist.

The latter, Udaysinh Undalkar-Patil, is the son of Vilas Undalkar-Patil, who won the Karad seat seven consecutive times till the 2009 elections. Udaysinh has said he will file his nomination for the seat on Thursday.

In the 2014 assembly elections, despite the BJP’s attempts to woo him, Undalkar-Patil contested as an independent as the party ticket went to Prithviraj Chavan, the then chief minister.

BJP then fielded Atul Bhosale, who is again contesting against Chavan this time. “I had approached the Congress, like my father did last time. However, they have not considered my request and I have decided to contest against Chavan,” said Udaysinh, who is a Zilla Parishad member and chairman of the Rayat Cooperative Sugar Factory.

“I am in the fray because Karad has seen no development in the last five years. Beyond the development work carried out by my father …there has been no progress…,” he said.

Vilas Undalkar-Patil said he will always remain a Congress loyalist. “No matter who tries to woo me, I will not leave the party. But the circumstances are forcing my son to contest as an independent,” he said, adding that this time the people of Karad will ensure justice for the family.

In 2014, though Chavan won by 14,000 votes, the fight was a three-way one. All the three candidates secured more than 50,000 votes. Chavan received 76,831 votes while Undalkar-Patil received 60,413 votes and Bhosale managed to win 58,621 votes.