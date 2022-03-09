Karachhana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Karachhana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Karachhana Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh. The Karachhana seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Karachhana ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

karachhana Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 43 Rs 11,04,741 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar Shukla BSP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,44,27,406 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,01,40,788 ~ 1 Crore+ Dhanraj Singh Yuva Vikas Party 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 33,61,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Jagannath Patel AAP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 97,78,500 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Guru Charan Das Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 2,87,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Piyush Ranjan Nishad BJP 2 12th Pass 49 Rs 9,76,00,969 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 89,48,624 ~ 89 Lacs+ Pramod Kumar IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 14,78,600 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 61,000 ~ 61 Thou+ Rajupal Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 Graduate 35 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rinki Patel INC 0 Graduate 28 Rs 2,13,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ujjwal Raman Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 23,65,23,888 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 2,22,00,080 ~ 2 Crore+ Vinay Kumar IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 7,70,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Karachhana candidate of from Ujjwal Raman Singh Uttar Pradesh. Karachhana Election Result 2017

karachhana Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ujjwal Raman Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 16,59,62,271 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 1,20,82,260 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajay Kumar IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajeet Kumar Patel IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 17,85,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babita Singh IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 3,17,48,435 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Patel BSP 2 Post Graduate 37 Rs 10,09,87,680 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 90,00,837 ~ 90 Lacs+ Jai Prakash Mishra RPI 0 Graduate 39 Rs 4,72,707 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanchan Devi Bharatiya Kisan Sena Loktantrik 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,68,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,81,817 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Piyush Ranjan BJP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 7,52,26,106 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,38,27,695 ~ 1 Crore+ Pramod Singh Singh IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 9,46,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 4,96,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajendra Singh RLD 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 5,34,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 1,12,718 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sujeet IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suvedar IND 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vimal Kumar Dwivedi IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 10,17,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 6,90,000 ~ 6 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Karachhana candidate of from Deepak Patel Uttar Pradesh. Karachhana Election Result 2012

karachhana Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Deepak Patel BSP 1 Post Graduate 32 Rs 6,39,28,581 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 81,36,381 ~ 81 Lacs+ Ajeet Kumar RLM 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,53,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Animika Chaudhary BJP 1 12th Pass 37 Rs 21,89,661 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Arun Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 5,700 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar LJP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 35,500 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwat Pandey INC 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 2,13,11,405 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 44,20,834 ~ 44 Lacs+ Geeta Rani Nishad IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 5,56,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harshvardhan IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kumar JD(U) 1 Post Graduate 36 Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Bahadur IND 0 Not Given 33 Rs 1,500 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxman NCP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 6,99,333 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md Shakil AD 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 12,43,005 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mitchell Rayan Innes Alias Baba Bhaiya IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,04,80,739 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Shalauddin LD 0 Literate 36 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Mukesh Kumar Gupta PSJP 0 5th Pass 27 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nasim IND 0 Literate 31 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nitin Kumar Pandey PMSP 0 Literate 33 Rs 10,11,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Shukla AITC 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 3,36,31,715 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakila Bano RJPK 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 59,000 ~ 59 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ujjwal Raman Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 2,27,81,255 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Chanadra IND 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vimal Chandra IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,11,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vimalesh SHS 4 12th Pass 31 Rs 4,28,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishwa Nath IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 7,10,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashwant Singh IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

