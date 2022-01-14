Kapurthala: Three communities hold key

The district, which was once part of the erstwhile princely state of Kapurthala, has four assembly segments of Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Bholath and Phagwara of which the last is reserved. In the past five elections, barring Kapurthala assembly segment, SAD-BJP alliance has been winning in the other three segments. But now SAD has already broken up with BJP and joined hands with BSP. In theist assembly polls, two of these seats had gone to Congress while BJP and AAP got one each. But in the 2019 by-poll, BJP lost Phagwara to Congress.

The district faces various issues, ranging from poor civic amenities and drugs to illicit liquor. The ruling Congress is facing intense internal fighting here on almost all the constituencies. Dalit, Lubana and Kamboj communities hold the key to three segments, including Phagwara, Bholath and Sultanpur Lodhi.

Here is a look at all the four Assembly segments of Kapurthala district ahead of the 2022 elections:

I. KAPURTHALA

Total voters:1.45 lakh

Male: 75,919

Female: 69,278

A mix of both urban and rural areas, this assembly constituency is part of the erstwhile princely state of Kapurthala where the resplendent Maharaja Jagatjit Palace houses the only Sainik School of the state. The constituency has been dominated by Sikh votes, and has been throwing its lot with Congress since 2002.

Sitting MLA

Rana Gurjit Singh (INC)

2007: Rana Rajbans Kaur (INC)

2004: Sukhjinder Kaur (INC)

2002: Rana Gurjit Singh (INC)

1997: Raghbir Singh (SAD)

CANDIDATES

Under the SAD-BSP alliance, the ticket from this seat has gone to BSP. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also present here.

ISSUES

Lack of civic amenities, drugs, and unemployment are the key issues here.

II. BHOLATH

Total voters:1.34 lakh

Male: 68,406

Female: 66,280

Predominently a rural constituency, which has Bholath and Begowal towns under it, the Bholath seat is witnessing a contest between two strong rivals, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Sukhpal Singh Khaira for the past four elections. In 2017, Khaira had defeated Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh, son-in-law of Bibi Jagir Kaur, the first woman SGPC chief, who couldn’t contest due to a pending criminal case against her. Lubana Community has a strongpresence here. The religious dera Sant Baba Prem Singh Muralewala also falls in this constituency.

Sitting MLA:

Sukhpal Singh Khaira (AAP, switched to Cong)

2012: Jagir Kaur (SAD)

2007: Sukhpal Singh Khaira (INC)

2002: Jagir Kaur (SAD)

1997: Jagir Kaur (SAD)

CANDIDATES

SAD had made former SGPC president and three time MLA from here Bibi Jagir Kaur, who comes from Lubana community herself, as their candidate for coming elections after her acquittal by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

ISSUES

Lack of development, drugs and unemployment are the main issues here.

Iii. SULTANPUR LODHI

Total votes:1.45 lakh

Male: 77,344

Female: 68,563

This is the place where Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, lived for nearly 14 years, attained enlightenment and gave the ‘mool mantra’ after a dip in the holy bein (rivulet).

In 2019, the town of Sultanpur Lodhi with a population of less than 20,000 played host to over 7.5 million visitors who flocked here to celebrate his 550th birth anniversary and pay obeisance at Gurudwara Ber Sahib. The Kamboj community has a strong hold on this constituency, which has remained with SAD for three consecutive terms. Congress won it in 2012 and 2017.

Sitting MLA:

Navtej Singh Cheema (INC)

2012: Navtej Singh Cheema (INC)

2007: Upinderjit Kaur (SAD)

2002: Upinderjit Kaur (SAD)

1997: Upinderjit Kaur (SAD)

CANDIDATES

SAD has fielded Capt Harminder Singh, who comes from the Kamboj community, as its candidate for the 2022 polls. AAP has nominated former cop and renowned basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema.

ISSUES

Like other constituencies, this is also facing issues like drugs, and unemployment.

iV. PHAGWARA

Total voters: 1.90 lakh

Male: 1 lakh

Female: 90,151

BJP has a good hold on this semi-urban and rural seat. This constituency is part of the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat. BJP won it in 2017 but lost it to the ruling Congress in the 2019 bypoll. Its MLA, former IAS officer Som Parkash, is now the BJP MP from Hoshiarpur.

Sitting MLA:

Balwinder Singh (INC)

2017: Som Parkash (BJP)

2012: Som Parkash (BJP)

2007: Swarna Ram (BJP)

2002: Joginder Singh (INC)

1997: Swarna Ram (BJP)

CANDIDATES

At the moment, Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded its state president Jasvir Singh Garhi from here.

ISSUES

Poor civic amenities and drugs are the major issues that blight this place