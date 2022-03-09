Kapurthala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kapurthala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kapurthala Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Rana Gurjit Singh. The Kapurthala seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

kapurthala Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Devinder Singh Dhapai BSP 0 12th Pass 73 Rs 7,76,49,510 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,70,84,266 ~ 1 Crore+ Harpreet Singh Sanjhi Virasat Party 0 Literate 36 Rs 76,500 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwant Singh Jossan IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 1,20,48,615 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,44,038 ~ 12 Lacs+ Manju Rana AAP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 2,26,94,879 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Narinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 6,37,58,891 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 91,40,412 ~ 91 Lacs+ Rana Gurjeet Singh INC 1 10th Pass 69 Rs 1,25,64,36,000 ~ 125 Crore+ / Rs 71,75,02,000 ~ 71 Crore+ Ranjit Singh Khojewal BJP 2 12th Pass 47 Rs 2,27,17,340 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,39,162 ~ 4 Lacs+ Suraj Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 Illiterate 29 Rs 2,50,721 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 85,302 ~ 85 Thou+

kapurthala Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rana Gurjit Singh INC 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 1,69,89,60,000 ~ 169 Crore+ / Rs 81,71,22,000 ~ 81 Crore+ Kulwant Singh IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Nahar Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 18,75,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 1,26,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Narinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 4,39,46,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,35,28,403 ~ 1 Crore+ Paramjit Singh SAD 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,00,43,698 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 99,43,517 ~ 99 Lacs+ Sandeep Bajaj IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,22,23,216 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,81,900 ~ 28 Lacs+ Satish Kumar Nahar Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party 4 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukwant Singh AAP 1 10th Pass 56 Rs 7,13,19,905 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kapurthala candidate of from Rana Gurjit Singh Punjab. Kapurthala Election Result 2012

kapurthala Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rana Gurjit Singh INC 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 68,48,36,000 ~ 68 Crore+ / Rs 22,62,54,000 ~ 22 Crore+ Charanjit BSP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 2,01,716 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmit Lal BSP(A) 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 1,31,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswinder Singh BGTD 0 Graduate 51 Rs 15,65,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghuvir Singh PPOP 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 1,77,35,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,47,89,750 ~ 1 Crore+ Sarabjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 30,40,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarabjit Singh Makkar SAD 0 Graduate 52 Rs 45,14,85,303 ~ 45 Crore+ / Rs 4,74,08,586 ~ 4 Crore+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

