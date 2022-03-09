Kaptanganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kaptanganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kaptanganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Chandra Prakash. The Kaptanganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

kaptanganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ambika Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 75 Rs 2,04,25,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Prakash Shukla BJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 11,99,82,920 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 81,13,578 ~ 81 Lacs+ Digvijay Singh IND 12 Graduate 37 Rs 26,24,437 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hridayram Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 14,000 ~ 14 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapil Dev IND 1 12th Pass 53 Rs 5,46,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kavindra Chaudhary SP 1 Graduate 29 Rs 15,44,35,178 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 2,17,17,841 ~ 2 Crore+ Laxman Log Party 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 23,88,800 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash Atal Janshakti Party 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 2,38,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Ji IND 1 Graduate 47 Rs 41,59,646 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar AAP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 32,01,148 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 34 Rs 21,63,721 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zaheer Ahmad BSP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 2,56,86,209 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Kaptanganj Election Result 2017

kaptanganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chandra Prakash BJP 0 Others 46 Rs 7,01,32,028 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 69,66,924 ~ 69 Lacs+ Jitendra Kumar Verma IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kinkar Singh Rana INC 0 Graduate 70 Rs 2,07,28,937 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,49,800 ~ 5 Lacs+ Prem Prakash Most Backward Classes Of India 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 81,14,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radheshyam IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 10,290 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prasad BSP 2 Others 63 Rs 5,91,36,344 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sher Singh RLD 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 54,000 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sugreev Prasad Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 43 Rs 2,41,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kaptanganj candidate of from Ram Prasad Uttar Pradesh. Kaptanganj Election Result 2012

kaptanganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Prasad BSP 1 12th Pass 58 Rs 2,41,17,549 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Khan A. Raheem AD 0 Graduate 0 Rs 8,22,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ambika Prasad SSD 1 Graduate 27 Rs 13,41,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babu Lal IND 0 12th Pass 41 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Chhakkan Ram KrSaP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 13,14,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Chandra Pandey Alias Raju Meydhaa Party 0 Graduate 37 Rs 34,77,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ganesh Narayan Mishra BJP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,15,93,537 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,21,307 ~ 14 Lacs+ Hriday Ram IND 0 Not Given 25 Rs 76,500 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Prakash Yadav JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 33,20,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishan Kinkar Singh Rana INC 0 Graduate 65 Rs 1,68,07,479 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,90,414 ~ 5 Lacs+ Radhika Devi IND 0 Illiterate 25 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Taul RLM 0 Graduate 57 Rs 18,98,623 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Singh AITC 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 3,85,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Trayambaknath SP 4 Graduate 53 Rs 59,38,517 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 9,44,183 ~ 9 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Kaptanganj Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.