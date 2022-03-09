Kapkote (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kapkote (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

kapkote Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhoopesh Upadhyay AAP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 20,68,02,000 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 81,12,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ Har Govind Joshi BSP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Ram Shastry SP 0 Post Graduate 80 Rs 9,33,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalit Farswan INC 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 3,09,53,785 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,29,784 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 28,10,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Suresh Gariya BJP 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 1,99,37,901 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,75,000 ~ 12 Lacs+

kapkote Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balwant Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 98,46,625 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 92,00,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ Bhagwat Singh Dasila IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 78,84,380 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhoopesh Upadhyay BSP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 10,36,36,210 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 21,01,323 ~ 21 Lacs+ Dayal Singh Kapkoti IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 92,500 ~ 92 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Govind Lal IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 8,04,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karam Singh Danu IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Lalit Mohan Singh Farswan INC 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 1,13,59,091 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh UKD 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 2,22,800 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

