Kapilvastu (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kapilvastu (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kapilvastu (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shyam Dhani. The Kapilvastu (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Kapilvastu Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kapilvastu (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhaggan Sabka Dal United 0 Literate 68 Rs 20,10,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhalu Alias Sanjay Samajhdar Party 0 Literate 39 Rs 33,00,836 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Kumar Guddu INC 1 12th Pass 55 Rs 3,78,58,174 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 17,85,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Kanhaiya Prasad BSP 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 92,18,589 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 42,926 ~ 42 Thou+ Mahesh Kumar Rao AAP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,08,95,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 37,50,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ Pingal Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Bahujan Maha Party 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 1,32,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shambhoo Prasad Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 74 Rs 18,27,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Shyamdhani Rahi BJP 3 Graduate 69 Rs 21,92,526 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Vijay Kumar SP 3 8th Pass 46 Rs 4,22,59,202 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Kapilvastu Sc candidate of from Shyam Dhani Uttar Pradesh. Kapilvastu (sc) Election Result 2017

kapilvastu (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shyam Dhani BJP 1 Graduate 65 Rs 15,76,105 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 2,52,928 ~ 2 Lacs+ Chandrabhan BSP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 55,10,255 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 13,68,202 ~ 13 Lacs+ Devendra Nath Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 47,46,286 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nandram IND 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 81,24,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pingal Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar SP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 4,13,31,099 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kapilvastu Sc candidate of from Vijay Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Kapilvastu (sc) Election Result 2012

kapilvastu (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijay Kumar SP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 1,32,09,002 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Anil Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Nath JD(S) 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 8,90,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish RSBP 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 4,50,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Prasad INC 1 Graduate 43 Rs 25,88,927 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 4,81,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Laxmi Ram EKSP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 15,11,778 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manju Devi IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,29,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,90,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Motilal Vidyarthi PECP 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 14,95,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paltu Ram ARVP 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 10,10,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pattu Ram Azad BSP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 25,28,377 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 3,36,275 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pingal Prasad SSD 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Sangh Priya Bharti IJP 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 9,02,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Dayal IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar RLM 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 50,500 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Ram BJP 1 Post Graduate 54 Rs 98,47,537 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Kapilvastu (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Kapilvastu (sc) Assembly is also given here..