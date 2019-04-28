Kapil Sibal releases video clips of ‘laundering of demonetised currency’, demands a probe

THE CONGRESS on Saturday targeted the Narendra Modi government on the demonetisation drive.

Advertising

Senior leader Kapil Sibal, a former Union minister, came out with video clips, which he claimed showed the laundering of the demonetised currency notes in 2017.

While Sibal claimed that the clips were a part of a 200-hour long sting operation series carried out by private investigators, he refused to be drawn into a conversation over their authenticity. “It is for the authorities to probe the matter and establish the truth,” he said.

Sibal had earlier released the video clips in Delhi as well. On Saturday, he complained that media houses had blocked its coverage.

Advertising

The clips allegedly show a former field assistant working with the government’s cabinet secretariat, and a top banking official, facilitating an exchange of demonetised currency for new notes after the expiry of the deadline set by the government for such an exchange.

In the clips, the official, who has now been suspended by the government on the suspicion that he was involved in a money laundering racket, is allegedly heard naming the involvement of top BJP functionaries and ministers. “The fact that the government has suspended the official in question establishes the credibility of the sting,” said Sibal.

Sibal, however, said that he won’t approach the judiciary with the evidence. “Even we go to court, fight cases, and hear judgments. There is no point in going to the courts over this,” he said.

He, however, claimed that the Congress, if elected to power, will order an investigation into the matter, even alleging that all those featured in the video clips were “untraceable” at present.

Training guns at the PM, Sibal said, “When he came to power, he had declared that he’ll serve as a chowkidar, preventing any loot from the coffers of the country. Between 2014 and 2019, many hands have looted the country. The PM has turned a blind eye to this loot.”

He also alleged that the corruption index and the cash currency in circulation had increased during the Modi era.