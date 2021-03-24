Kanti Ganguly: Left minister, CPM veteran in poll race

Seventy-eight-year-old Kanti Bhusan Gangopadhyay is among the veterans fielded by the CPI(M) in the upcoming West Bengal elections. He was minister in charge of Sunderbans development in the state’s Left Front government, and was given the portfolio of sports and youth welfare after the death of former minister Subhas Chakraborty in 2009. Ganguly was elected to the state Assembly in 2001 and 2006 from Mathurapur.

As he prepares to take on Alok Jaldata of the Trinamool Congress this time in South 24 Parganas’s Raidighi constituency, the stakes are high, with the CPI(M) leader not having won an election in the last 10 years.

He is banking on his popularity in the area, especially on the work he has done in the Sunderbans during cyclones Amphan and Aila. During the latter in 2009, Ganguly was the only minister to work on the ground with the villagers.

In the last two Assembly elections, Ganguly was defeated by the TMC’s Debashree Roy. In the 2016 polls, he lost by a margin of 1,229 votes from the then newly formed assembly constituency of Raidighi, which falls under the Mathurapur Loksabha Constituency.

The Raidighi contest is expected to be tougher this time. In the previous elections, the BJP’s presence in the region was almost non-existent. The situation has now changed. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, many Left votes were diverted to the BJP.