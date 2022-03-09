Kanth (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kanth (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kanth Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Singh (chunnu). The Kanth seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Kanth ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kanth Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Afaq Ali Khan BSP 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 1,08,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dushyant Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 1,49,10,397 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Humaira Akhtar IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 7,89,74,986 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,82,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Kailash Kumar Saini Loktanter Suraksha Party 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 15,85,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Akhtar SP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 7,89,74,986 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,82,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Mohd Aslam IND 0 Literate 52 Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Israr INC 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 1,82,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mujfafar Khan IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 4,75,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nadir Ali Mansoori Peace Party 3 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,05,26,848 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Omkar Singh IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 17,07,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Raisuddin All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 5th Pass 50 Rs 39,50,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 52,442 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 9,71,98,305 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 29,38,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Tirilok Chandra Diwaker AAP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 2,09,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Kanth candidate of from Rajesh Kumar Singh (chunnu) Uttar Pradesh. Kanth Election Result 2017

kanth Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajesh Kumar Singh (chunnu) BJP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 7,23,57,520 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ Afak Ali Khan RLD 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 92,98,897 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Aneesurrehman SP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 1,50,82,505 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Dinesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 55,74,629 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,801 ~ 5 Lacs+ Faizulla Chaudhary All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate 61 Rs 1,14,36,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 39,93,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ Kashif IND 0 Literate 29 Rs 26,270 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Lal Singh NCP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 17,59,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Amil National Lokmat Party 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,33,11,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Israr IND 1 Literate 44 Rs 13,25,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Nasir BSP 0 Literate 45 Rs 38,47,44,504 ~ 38 Crore+ / Rs 1,04,32,786 ~ 1 Crore+ Muhammed Usman Ali Peace Party 1 12th Pass 50 Rs 5,52,54,624 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 39,72,814 ~ 39 Lacs+ Rafiullh Khan IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 3,25,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ramrakshpal SHS 1 Literate 30 Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar Rashtriya Congress(J) Party 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 8,00,584 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kanth candidate of from Aneesurrehman Uttar Pradesh. Kanth Election Result 2012

kanth Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aneesurrehman PECP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 32,91,124 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 4,22,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Abhinay Chaudhary JD(U) 1 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 1,26,32,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Singh RLD 0 Graduate 55 Rs 1,88,15,771 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 56,12,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ Chandra Pal LD 0 Graduate 43 Rs 27,50,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fizaullah Chaudhry SP 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 2,10,81,117 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,07,038 ~ 20 Lacs+ Jabar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 72,82,000 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jaivindra NLP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 16,05,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Kallu Singh IND 0 Literate 71 Rs 27,41,500 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kaushal Kumar RMD 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 51,39,018 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kuldeep UKD (P) 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 34,32,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mahendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 11,63,866 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammed Ulla Khan INC 0 Graduate 60 Rs 78,72,263 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Kumar RSMD 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 47,70,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal JKP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,75,711 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rizwan Ahmad Khan BSP 0 10th Pass 68 Rs 2,44,36,350 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 27,72,692 ~ 27 Lacs+ Sanjeev Kumar Sagar RPI(A) 1 Literate 40 Rs 27,15,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Dev Malik MKUP 0 Literate 26 Rs 11,64,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uttam Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 17,46,450 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 1,06,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Vedprakash Sharma RLM 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,22,171 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 75,500 ~ 75 Thou+ Yogendra Singh @ Bhoora MD 2 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,68,37,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

