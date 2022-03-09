Kanth (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kanth ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting
Name
Party
Criminal Cases
Education
Age
Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Afaq Ali Khan
BSP
0
10th Pass
59
Rs 1,08,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Dushyant Singh
IND
0
Graduate Professional
32
Rs 1,49,10,397 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Humaira Akhtar
IND
0
12th Pass
46
Rs 7,89,74,986 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,82,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+
Kamal Akhtar
SP
0
Graduate Professional
51
Rs 7,89,74,986 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,82,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+
Mohd Aslam
IND
0
Literate
52
Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd Israr
INC
1
10th Pass
45
Rs 1,82,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Mujfafar Khan
IND
0
12th Pass
39
Rs 4,75,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nadir Ali Mansoori
Peace Party
3
10th Pass
46
Rs 1,05,26,848 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Omkar Singh
IND
0
Graduate
60
Rs 17,07,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Rajesh Kumar Singh
BJP
0
Graduate Professional
63
Rs 9,71,98,305 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 29,38,000 ~ 29 Lacs+
Tirilok Chandra Diwaker
AAP
0
Post Graduate
35
Rs 2,09,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Kumar Singh (chunnu)
BJP
0
12th Pass
58
Rs 7,23,57,520 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+
Afak Ali Khan
RLD
0
10th Pass
52
Rs 92,98,897 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+
Aneesurrehman
SP
0
Graduate Professional
54
Rs 1,50,82,505 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Dinesh Kumar
IND
0
12th Pass
34
Rs 55,74,629 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,801 ~ 5 Lacs+
Kashif
IND
0
Literate
29
Rs 26,270 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Madan Lal Singh
NCP
0
10th Pass
55
Rs 17,59,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd Israr
IND
1
Literate
44
Rs 13,25,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd. Nasir
BSP
0
Literate
45
Rs 38,47,44,504 ~ 38 Crore+ / Rs 1,04,32,786 ~ 1 Crore+
Muhammed Usman Ali
Peace Party
1
12th Pass
50
Rs 5,52,54,624 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 39,72,814 ~ 39 Lacs+
Rafiullh Khan
IND
0
Graduate
52
Rs 3,25,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Ramrakshpal
SHS
1
Literate
30
Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.
The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.
This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.
Aneesurrehman
PECP
0
Graduate Professional
48
Rs 32,91,124 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 4,22,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Abhinay Chaudhary
JD(U)
1
Graduate Professional
33
Rs 1,26,32,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Anil Kumar Singh
RLD
0
Graduate
55
Rs 1,88,15,771 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 56,12,000 ~ 56 Lacs+
Chandra Pal
LD
0
Graduate
43
Rs 27,50,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Fizaullah Chaudhry
SP
0
12th Pass
59
Rs 2,10,81,117 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,07,038 ~ 20 Lacs+
Jabar Singh
IND
0
10th Pass
49
Rs 72,82,000 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Jaivindra
NLP
0
12th Pass
39
Rs 16,05,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+
Kallu Singh
IND
0
Literate
71
Rs 27,41,500 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Kaushal Kumar
RMD
0
Post Graduate
36
Rs 51,39,018 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Kuldeep
UKD (P)
0
8th Pass
32
Rs 34,32,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Mahendra Singh
IND
0
12th Pass
44
Rs 11,63,866 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohammed Ulla Khan
INC
0
Graduate
60
Rs 78,72,263 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Narendra Kumar
RSMD
0
8th Pass
35
Rs 47,70,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajpal
JKP
0
12th Pass
44
Rs 1,75,711 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rizwan Ahmad Khan
BSP
0
10th Pass
68
Rs 2,44,36,350 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 27,72,692 ~ 27 Lacs+
Sanjeev Kumar Sagar
RPI(A)
1
Literate
40
Rs 27,15,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shyam Dev Malik
MKUP
0
Literate
26
Rs 11,64,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Uttam Singh
BJP
0
Graduate Professional
38
Rs 17,46,450 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 1,06,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Vedprakash Sharma
RLM
0
10th Pass
42
Rs 1,22,171 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 75,500 ~ 75 Thou+
Yogendra Singh @ Bhoora
MD
2
10th Pass
37
Rs 1,68,37,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+
The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.
Kanth Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.