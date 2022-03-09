Kanpur Cantt. (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kanpur Cantt. (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kanpur Cantt. Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Sohil Akhtar Ansari. The Kanpur Cantt. seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kanpur Cantt candidate of from Raghunandan Singh Bhadauria Uttar Pradesh. Kanpur Cantt. Election Result 2012

kanpur cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raghunandan Singh Bhadauria BJP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 3,14,33,334 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 30,16,975 ~ 30 Lacs+ Abdul Mannan Ansari INC 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 91,64,920 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 1,43,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Akeel Ahmad Khan IND 1 8th Pass 41 Rs 10,600 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Arif Ajad LJP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 6,11,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Bajpai JD(U) 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,26,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrabhan Sankhwar IND 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 1,43,497 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hamid Husain JD(S) 5 10th Pass 43 Rs 7,47,842 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishor Bajpai IND 0 Others 31 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kuldeep Anand Baba IJP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Kumar RLM 0 5th Pass 34 Rs 4,41,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manglu Rajpoot UPRP 0 Not Given 28 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Tahir Ansari PECP 3 Post Graduate 43 Rs 58,26,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mohd.junaid Ansari AITC 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 2,58,096 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd.lliyas WPOI 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 6,88,782 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naveen Chandra Pathak IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sartaj Ahmad RUC 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 2,33,71,120 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shabnam RVLP 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 77,72,488 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shesh Kumar Bajpai NCP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 25,16,482 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivram Singh Urf Shivram Rajpoot RPI(A) 1 12th Pass 47 Rs 8,91,228 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sohail Akhtar Ansari BSP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 95,19,881 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

