Kannauj (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kannauj (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kannauj (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Anil Kumar Dohare. The Kannauj (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

kannauj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar Doharey SP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 1,78,82,193 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,30,464 ~ 16 Lacs+ Asim Arun BJP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 8,27,72,217 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 23,15,475 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Katheria IND 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 7,74,055 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Samar Jeet Dohare BSP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,25,85,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 6,15,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 66,10,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Vineeta Devi INC 0 Graduate 26 Rs 11,45,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Kannauj Sc candidate of from Anil Kumar Dohare Uttar Pradesh. Kannauj (sc) Election Result 2017

kannauj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar Dohare SP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 2,02,47,603 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 58,00,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ Anurag Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 22,64,362 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 3,07,368 ~ 3 Lacs+ Banwari Lal Dohare BJP 1 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 1,99,61,594 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Birendra IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 84,528 ~ 84 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Dohare Voters Party International 0 Literate 27 Rs 93,000 ~ 93 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kriparam Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 0 Rs 25,22,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar Jatav Apna Dal 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 19,36,300 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neetu Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 27 Rs 5,38,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Katheria IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 4,45,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prakash Singh Jan Adhikar Manch 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 92,39,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrikant Singh IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 2,00,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil IND 0 Not Given 30 Rs 15,778 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kannauj Sc candidate of from Anil Kumar Dohre Uttar Pradesh. Kannauj (sc) Election Result 2012

kannauj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar Dohre SP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 32,56,355 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 6,39,382 ~ 6 Lacs+ Amar Singh RLM 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 27,31,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Arun Kumar IJP 0 12th Pass 24 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Banwarilal Dohre BJP 1 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 74,21,626 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 10,95,491 ~ 10 Lacs+ Dileep Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 12,46,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar BhVSP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 3,36,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Nim Dohre BSP 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 2,97,12,230 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,45,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,50,900 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prasad Kisan Sena 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 6,20,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Ramdas Verma PECP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 13,42,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 73,000 ~ 73 Thou+ Ramesh Chandra RPI(A) 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 1,82,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Chandra JKP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 9,26,796 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 12,20,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Subhash Chandra AIFB 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 8,05,357 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Vishram Singh Katheria INC 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 77,47,164 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 1,22,800 ~ 1 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

