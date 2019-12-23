Kanke (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kanke Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Kanke Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Kanke (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

kanke Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arti Kumari Nayak CPI(ML) Red Star 0 10th Pass 28 Thirty-Six Thousand+ / 0 Ashish Kumar Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 0 10th Pass 27 Nineteen Lakh+ / 0 Ashok Kumar Nag JD(U) 1 Doctorate 44 Four Crore+ / Twenty-Five Lakh+ Avadhesh Baitha BSP 0 12th Pass 26 Fifty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Kamlesh Ram JVM(P) 11 Post Graduate 32 Three Lakh+ / 0 Rajan Nayak Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Post Graduate 32 One Crore+ / Seven Lakh+ Ramjeet Ganjhu AJSU Party 1 10th Pass 31 One Crore+ / 0 Sammari Lal BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Fourteen Lakh+ / 0 Santosh Kumar Rashtriya Jaihind Party 0 Graduate 30 Two Lakh+ / 0 Shankar Prasad LJP 0 10th Pass 36 Six Lakh+ / Twenty-Four Thousand+ Surendra Mirdha Lok Jan Vikas Morcha 0 10th Pass 45 Sixteen Lakh+ / 0 Suresh Kumar Baitha INC 1 Post Graduate 44 Forty-Seven Lakh+ / Seven Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Kanke Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd