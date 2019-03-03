Kanhaiya set to get Begusarai, CPI seeks ‘at least’ four seats

In an ultimatum to RJD-led Grand Alliance, CPI on Saturday said it would not settle for anything “less than four seats” if it becomes part of Grand Alliance and also made it clear that former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was all set to contest from Begusarai irrespective of any alliance.

CPI state secretary Satya Narain Singh told The Sunday Express: “Our central leader D Raja had met RJD chief Lalu Prasad. He had quoted four seats during his meeting. This despite our preparation for Begusarai, Khagaria, Madhubani, Banka, Motihari and Gaya….But one thing is sure that we would definitely contest from Begusarai and Kanhiaya Kumar would be our candidate”.

Asked if Central leadership of CPI had cleared Kanhaiya’s name, Singh said: “State unit has recommended his name and generally it is accepted by central unit as per precedence. Our top leaders are meeting on 6 March to take a call on such matters”. Other names suggested by CPI are those of Satya Narain Singh for Khagaria, Sanjay Kumar from Banka, Ram Naresh Pandey from Madhubani and Shalini (daughter of ex-MP Madhukar) from Motihari.

The CPI state secretary said CPI had valid demand of contesting at least four seats because it had been winning Lok Sabha seats since 1962. “Our Left parties had agreed to contest six seats if we are part of Grand Alliance,” he said.