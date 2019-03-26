Kanhaiya Kumar launches crowdfunding campaign, asks people to protect democracy, Constitution

CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday launched a crowdfunding campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Within hours of launching the campaign, it had racked up over Rs 5 lakh.

Advertising

Besides asking for votes, Kumar also made an appeal to his supporters for funds while taking a veiled dig at the BJP. Kumar has been pitted against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Begusarai. An influential upper caste Bhumihar leader, Singh has been shifted from his Nawada seat.

“Friends, you are all aware that in a bid to seek votes, people have hurt the democracy and have put the Constitution in danger. In these times, the battle to safeguard constitutional values has to be fought by the people of this country together. I hope that you all shall contribute financially so as to strengthen this struggle,” Kumar’s crowdfunding page says.

The former JNU student union leader, who has been campaigning in Begusarai for nearly a year now, plans to raise about Rs 70 lakh for his election campaign.

Earlier in the day, he said Giriraj Singh’s “reluctance” to contest the elections from Begusarai was comparable to a kids refusal to attend school in the event of failing to complete his homework.

“Watched the news on TV and learnt that the BJP minister known for sending off people to free of cost Pakistan tours is not ready to come to Begusarai for contesting the polls”, Kumar said in a Facebook post.