Kangpokpi (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kangpokpi (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Nemcha Kipgen. The Kangpokpi seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Kangpokpi ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kangpokpi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nemcha Kipgen BJP 0 Others 56 Rs 3,89,11,307 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 5,67,080 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ngamkhohen Kipgen INC 0 Graduate 77 Rs 1,26,39,204 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Soshim Gurung JD(U) 0 Graduate 39 Rs 16,22,305 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Kangpokpi candidate of from Nemcha Kipgen Manipur. Kangpokpi Election Result 2017

kangpokpi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nemcha Kipgen BJP 0 Others 47 Rs 24,79,520 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Athikho Solomon Enah Naga Peoples Front 0 Graduate 52 Rs 36,20,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kharga Tamang IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 22,65,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Soshim Keishing NCP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 8,76,300 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 33,140 ~ 33 Thou+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kangpokpi candidate of from Nemcha Kipgen Manipur. Kangpokpi Election Result 2012

kangpokpi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nemcha Kipgen MSCP 0 Others 42 Rs 4,38,405 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhumi Prasad Basnet IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 2,76,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haokholal Hangshing INC 0 Not Given 63 Rs 23,70,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khadga Bahadur AITC 0 Graduate 44 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Padam Kharel JD(U) 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 17,86,960 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

Kangpokpi Constituency is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur state. Get all the latest updates and news from Kangpokpi Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Kangpokpi Assembly is also given here.