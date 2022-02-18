Kamlapati Tripathi, Congress stalwart and 7th UP CM

Accounting for 80 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats, and a 403-member Assembly, Uttar Pradesh, with its over 15 crore voters, is India’s most politically significant state. Since January 25, 1950, when the United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh, the state – through 17 Assembly elections — has determined the course of national politics, throwing up a legion of stalwarts, chief ministers, and Prime Ministers. Of its 21 CMs though, only Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have completed a full five-year term, reflecting the intense volatility of its politics. In the line-up of CMs, also lies the truth about the state’s caste equations. Ten of its 21 CMs have been Brahmins or Thakurs. The remaining include three Yadavs, three Baniyas, one Lodh, one Jat, one Kayasth, one Dalit and one Sindhi. A series looking at UP’s political history and changes through its CMs

Veteran Uttar Pradesh Congress leader from Varanasi, Kamlapati Tripathi, was also a freedom fighter and a Constituent Assembly member.

After Tribhuvan Narain Singh’s resignation as the UP CM, Tripathi, who had gone with the Congress (R) headed by then Prime Minister India Gandhi following the Congress party’s split in 1969, was sworn in as the seventh CM of the state.

He has been the only UP CM so far, whose regime was replaced with President’s rule by his own party’s central government.

An MLA since 1937, Tripathi had won from the Chakia-cum-Chandauli South seat in the 1952 UP polls and from Chandauli in the1957 and 1962 polls. In 1967, he lost from Chandauli to an SSP candidate, but won again from the seat in 1969, following which he did not contest the Assembly polls again.

Tripathi had been a minister in the cabinets of several UP CMs. He was the irrigation and information minister in 1952 and the home, education and information minister in 1957. He also served as deputy CM in the Chandra Bhanu Gupta government during 1969-70.

He was Leader of the Opposition when Tribhuvan Narain Singh was the CM during October 1970-March 1971.

Tripathi took his oath as the CM on April 4, 1971 and continued in his position until June 12, 1973, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him to resign in the wake of a rebellion in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in which nearly three dozen security personnel were killed. The Army had to be called in to tackle the situation. The Tripathi government came under fire from various quarters for its “failures” over this episode. This led to growing demands for Tripathi’s resignation and finally Indira asked him to step down, following which President’s rule was imposed in UP. The 1974 Assembly polls in the state were held under the central rule.

Indira Gandhi and Kamlapati Tripathi in Lucknow. (Express archive photo by Jagdish Bhatnagar) Indira Gandhi and Kamlapati Tripathi in Lucknow. (Express archive photo by Jagdish Bhatnagar)

During his regime, Tripathi had drawn criticism for indulging in “casteism” and for wasting public money. He was attacked for constructing a circuit house in Varanasi when one already existed there. He was also criticised for being “anti-Muslim”. It was another matter that much later, when he was leading the post-retirement life in Varanasi, he took a stand against the Ram Temple on the disputed Ayodhya site.

The Tripathi government had faced a no-confidence motion moved by the Bhartiya Kranti Dal (BKD)’s Jairam Verma, the Bhartiya Jan Sangh (BJS)’s Madhav Prasad Tripathi, the Congress (O)’s Kalpnath Singh and the SSP’s Anantram Jaiswal.

During the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the state Assembly, Opposition leader Chaudhary Charan Singh castigated the Tripathi dispensation for riots in Ferozabad and Varanasi, alleging that it had failed to control them.

Charan Singh also highlighted some incidents of atrocities against Dalits, charging “They believe in caste by birth and caste by birth means one person is not equal to another person. Some are inferior and some are superior. The inferior one is superior to another and the superior one is inferior to someone else. It means, everyone is either inferior or superior from each other. How will the democracy survive?”

Several other allegations were made, with Charan Singh charging that an MoS (home) Ram Krishna Dwivedi had to resign because he did not come under pressure to transfer an honest police official and transferred a corrupt one.

In his response, Tripathi said, “When Pandit Pant was here, it was said it is regime of Paharis, when Gupta government came, it was said it is Bania rule, when Sampauranand ji was here, it was said it is Lala or Kayasth regime, when Chaudhary sahib came, it was said it is Jat regime, now Kamlapati is here so people are saying it is Brahmin raj.”

Tripathi’s tenure as the UP CM lasted for about two years and two months. Subsequently, he was moved to central politics. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha thrice. During 1973-1975, he was Union shipping and transport minister. He was railways minister during 1975-77 as well as in 1980 after having been elected to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi. In 1983, then PM and Congress president Indira Gandhi appointed him the party’s working president.

After Rajiv Gandhi took over as the PM and Congress chief, Tripathi wrote to him in June 1986 to flag his concerns, stating “My contention is that Congress is rapidly losing its contact with the masses and you are surrounded by a number of sycophants who were not only Indira-baiters, but most of them were Indira-haters.”

The Tripathi family, however, also turned into a political dynasty. His son Lokpati Tripathi had been the tourism minister in all Congress governments in UP from 1974 until 1989. Lokpati’s son Rajeshpati was the Congress MP from Varanasi in 2004 and the latter’s son Laliteshpati was an MLA. Both Rajeshpati and Laliteshpati joined the Mamta Banerjee-led Trinmool Congress (TMC) in October last year.

Born in September 1905, Kamlapati Tripathi had also worked as a journalist with Hindi dailies like AJ and Sansaar. He was also known for his interests in astrology and esoteric (tantrik) activities. He passed away in October 1990.