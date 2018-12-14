Kamal Nath to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM on December 17

After meeting Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan on Friday to stake claim to form the government, Congress leader Kamal Nath announced that he would take oath as chief minister on December 17. He was declared the leader of the Congress Legislative Party at a meeting last night. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal at around 1.30 pm.

Kamal Nath, 72, is a veteran politician who has worked with three generations of Gandhis — Indira, Rajiv, Sonia and now Rahul — and is a nine-time Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara. As president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, he was instrumental in helping the Congress win the recently-concluded election. He will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

“As the leader of the single largest party, I appoint you as the chief minister of under Article 164 of the Constitution and invite you to form cabinet,” Anandiben wrote to Kamal Nath Friday, after their meeting, reported PTI.

A delegation of Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh, Vivek Tankha, Ajay Singh, Arun Yadav and Suresh Pachouri had accompanied Kamal Nath to meet the Governor.

The Congress had emerged the single-largest party in MP Assembly after winning 114 seats in the 230-member House. With the support of the BSP’s two seats, the Samajwadi Party’s one seat, and four Independents, the party crossed secured majority to form the government.

The BJP, which had been in power in the state for 15 years, secured only 109 seats in the House.