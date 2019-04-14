Kamal Nath: Nehru, Indira built Army when Modi didn’t even learn to wear pants

Attacking the Prime Minister over his poll pitch on national security, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Sunday said even when Narendra Modi “didn’t learn to wear pants”, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had built the country’s defence forces.

Addressing a rally at Harsud in Khandwa district, Nath said, “Modi, when you had not even learned to wear pyjamas and pants, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had created the Army, the Air Force and the Navy for this country. And, you say that the country is safe under you.”

The stinging attack by the senior Congress leader comes after Modi called him ‘bhrasht’ (corrupt) Nath following tax raids at properties linked to his close associates.

Last week, the Income-Tax Department said it had recovered Rs 14.6 crore of “unaccounted” cash and seized diaries and computer files of suspect payments in raids against close aides of Kamal Nath.

Nath further alleged that the “highest” number of terror attacks take place in the country whenever BJP is in power at the Centre.

“Modi talks about security of the country. Under whose government did most terror attacks happen? Whose government was in Delhi when terror attack on Parliament happened (in 2001)? The BJP government was there and statistics show that the highest number of terrorist attacks have happened under the BJP rule,” Nath said.

The BJP and PM Modi have centred their election campaign around national security and have repeatedly invoked the Pulwama terror attack and Balakot airstrikes to attack the Opposition.

The CM also hit out at PM Modi for failing to keep his promise of generating employment and to bring back black money from abroad.

“Modi promised to give crores of employment but how many youths have got jobs? Modi said good days will come. Whose good days have come? Modi promised to bring back black money from abroad. Where is that money?” he said.

Polling in all 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases beginning April 29.