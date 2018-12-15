Kamal Nath lists priorities: agriculture, jobs, women’s safety

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister designate Kamal Nath on Friday said that the newly elected Congress government’s top priority will be to strengthen agriculture, provide employment to the youth and create an atmosphere of security for women.

Governor Anandiben Patel appointed Nath the chief minister after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) submitted a letter informing her about their unanimous decision to elect Nath as the CLP leader. The CLP listed the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one SP MLA to take the party’s tally from 114 to 121 in the 230-member Assembly.

After meeting the Governor, Nath announced that the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Lal Parade Ground on December 17. However, the party later changed the venue to Jamboree Maidan, which can accommodate more people and was also the BJP’s choice in the past.

Party sources said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav are likely to attend the event.

While the party has not issued a list of invitees yet, sources said that industrialists close to Nath have been invited.

Former Union minister Nath told mediapersons that his government is committed to waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

In its poll manifesto, the Congress had promised to waive farm loans, with Rahul asserting that the chief minister will be removed if the promise is not fulfilled in the first 10 days.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he would back the new government on development work and pro-poor schemes. He said that the party should be ready for stiff opposition if it does not fulfill the promises made during the poll campaign.

Chouhan admitted that the loan waiver promise may have worked in favour of the Congress, but said that the BJP did well in Mandsaur, which was rocked by farmer unrest. He said the protests in Mandsaur were not driven only by farmers, but did not elaborate. Chouhan had earlier said that anti-social elements exploited the situation by pretending to be farmers.

Asked about former minister Jaibhan Singh Pavaiyya’s allegation that the BJP lost because of statements by some big leaders and because some people worked for the BJP during the day and for the Congress at night, Chouhan took the blame for the loss.

Chouhan warned the Congress about its promise of banning RSS shakhas on government premises, and said that the party will face consequences if it goes ahead with it. Chouhan further said that he would soon start a yatra to thank people for giving more than 41 per cent votes to the BJP.