Kamal Haasan won’t contest Lok Sabha elections, promises 50 lakh jobs in manifesto

Putting all speculations to rest, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he won’t be contesting upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Haasan also announced the second list of 19 candidates who will be contesting on the ‘Torch Light’ symbol. Last week, MNM released its first list of 21 candidates for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for Lok Sabha elections.

“I will neither contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls nor assembly bypolls to 18 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. I have a lot of work to do. I will work towards the success of my candidates,” he said after releasing the list and manifesto in Coimbatore.

The MNM manifesto promises 50 lakh jobs, equal pay for women and “100 per cent profit” for farmers among seven other pledges that the party aims to achieve in the next five years if voted to power in the state.

The other promises in the manifesto are clean drinking water, eradication of poverty, ensuring a slum-free Tamil Nadu, uniting the Tamil diaspora and safeguard human resource rights for Tamil workforce.

Haasan also released the final list of candidates for the bypolls to 18 constituencies that will be conducted along with the Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu goes to polls in single phase on April 18.

The prime names in this list include a former Big Boss contestant and lyricist Snehan who would be contesting from Sivaganga constituency whereas, the party Vice President Mahendran would be conending in the Coimbatore seat. Whereas the first list featured veteran actor Nassar’s wife, Kameela Nassar, who will contest from Chennai Central, retired IPS officer A G Mourya would be contesting from North Chennai constituency, Dr M Loganathan from Thiruvallur (R) and Dalit Munnetra Kazhagam’s Anbin Poyyamozhi who has been allocated Villupuram constituency.

Meanwhile, the party has made a change in the list, instead of M. Sivakumar, M.Sridhar will now contest from the Sriperumbathur seat.

“The initial list consists of people who are not money-minded and are interested only in social service,” Haasan had said earlier.