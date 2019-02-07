Kamal Haasan rules out alliance, says his party will contest alone in 2019 elections 

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has confirmed his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will contest independently in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Haasan, who kept everyone guessing about his party’s participation in the 2019 parliamentary polls, said his party will decide whether he would contest in the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to the reporters today, Haasan said, “We have decided to contest alone in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We want to serve people better with clean hands.”

The actor, who has been vocal against corruption since the day he launched his party in February 2018, said his party is very keen on keeping their hands clean and wouldn’t form an alliance with political parties, which will leave a stain during a handshake.

“The very reason we (MNM) came to the politics was to dethrone both the Dravidian parties (DMK, AIDMK) from power. We won’t join hands with corrupt parties,” Kamal Haasan added.

The new entrant to the Tamil Nadu politics took stern measures in developing his party for the past one year. He has been holding Gram Sabha meetings in various interior villages in Tamil Nadu and even recently launched his party headquarters in Pondicherry.

In October 2018, the MNM founder said he is ready to join hands with Congress if they break alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Earlier in June that year, Kamal Haasan met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

Since DMK-Congress alliance for the upcoming parliamentary elections have been confirmed, Haasan’s decision to contest alone might be a forced one. On the other hand, Kamal has been a constant critic of other political parties. He coined AIADMK government as “inefficient”; slammed the centre’s interim budget as ‘a very self-serving one.’

Barring BJP and AIADMK, he has been co-cordial with other political parties. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid a visit to Haasan’s office shortly after he launched his party. A few days ago, Haasan lent his support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dharna against CBI.

Meanwhile, Haasan’s statement has drawn criticism from the ruling AIADMK government. Tamil Nadu fisheries minister, D Jayakumar said, ”AIADMK isn’t afraid of anyone. Let Kamal Haasan contest in the elections, leave alone our party, he will get lesser votes than NOTA.”