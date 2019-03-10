Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam gets torch symbol for 2019 elections

The Election Commission granted the “battery torch” symbol for Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

Thanking the EC for allotting the symbol to his party, Haasan tweeted on Sunday: “MNM will endeavour to be the “Torch-Bearer” for a new era in TN and Indian politics.”

The EC had also allotted common symbols to 38 other unrecognised political parties for the upcoming polls.

MNM thanks the Election commision for granting us the “Battery Torch” symbol for the forthcoming elections. So appropriate. @maiamofficial will endeavour to be the “Torch-Bearer” for a new era in TN and Indian politics. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 10, 2019

Earlier this month, MNM founder Haasan said the party will field candidates in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Ruling out an alliance with AIADMK and DMK, Haasan said MNM will go it alone in the polls.

“We aim to serve the people of Tamil Nadu with a clean hand. So, we do not want to stain our hands,” he had said.

Advertising

He had said in the past that MNM would ally with like-minded parties. A meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi had sparked speculation that MNM would tie-up with the Congress. However, the Congress is in alliance with the DMK, a party Haasan is not keen on joining hands.