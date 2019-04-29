Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam announces candidates for four bypoll seats in Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, announced its candidates for the four assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, where bypolls will be held on May 19, simultaneously with the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The bypolls for the 18 vacant assembly seats out of 22 took place on April 18 with the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. The remaining four constituencies – Tirupparankundram, Sulur, Aravakkurichi, and Ottapidaram will go to polls on May 19.

Out of these four assembly seats, two fell vacant following the death of sitting MLAs A Kanagaraj of Sulur constituency which comes under Coimbatore district and A K Bose of Tirupparankundram constituency which comes under Madurai district. The other two constituencies were declared vacant after the disqualification of AIADMK legislators Senthil Balaji (Aravakkurichi) and R Sundararaj (Ottapidaram).

Among the Makkal Needhi Maiam candidates is 65-year-old G Mayilsami, an organic farming enthusiast and a social activist. He will contest from Sulur constituency against former DMK minister N Pongalur Palanisamy and former MP K Sukumar, who will contest on behalf of AMMK.

In Aravakkurichi, S Mohanraj will be locking horns with Senthil Balaji, a former AIADMK MLA who recently jumped ship to DMK. P Sakthivel will fight from the Tirupparankundram constituency where AMMK has fielded former MLA I Mahendran. VV Senthilnathan, secretary of AIADMK’s Karur youth-wing is also in the race in that constituency.

Ottapidaram (reserved constituency) has been allocated to MNM’s alliance Valarum Thamizhagam, a smaller political outfit. M Gandhi, who has contested in previous elections, has been chosen as the party’s candidate. “Gandhi was instrumental in the protests to emphasise the increase in the wages of Manjolai and Valparai Tea plantation workers, and against the illicit sand mining in river Vaipaaru,” Makkal Needhi Maiam said in a statement.

Gandhi will be facing a stiff challenge from R Sundararaj, a disqualified MLA who will now contest on behalf of the AMMK.

These by-poll results are crucial for the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government which has 113 MLAs excluding the Speaker. The strength of the 234-member assembly was reduced to 213 following the disqualification of 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs.

The main Opposition party, the DMK, has 88 seats and Congress eight, while IUML and AMMK have one member each.