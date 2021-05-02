Tamil Nadu election results: Kamal Haasan leads in early trends in Coimbatore South

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader and actor Kamal Haasan is leading in early trends in Coimbatore (South) constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election. As per the latest trend, Haasan is leading by 2,912 votes at the end of the seventh round. He has secured 17,030 votes while BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan with 14,118 votes and Congress’ Mayura S Jayakumar with 14,079 votes are currently in second and third position.

Haasan, who made his debut this election, did extensive campaigns in his constituency by visiting many places and holding crucial meetings with stakeholders.

One of the reasons behind Haasan choosing this constituency was because his party was favoured in this seat in the previous election. In 2019, MNM candidate R Mahendran polled more than one lakh votes.

The constituency was seen as a two-way battle between Haasan and BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan. However, Congress candidate made inroads earlier and was even leading for a short time.

The constituency gained special attraction after key politicians including Home Minister Amit Shah visited the constituency for the campaign. Haasan’s daughter Akshara Haasan and niece actor Suhasini Manirathnam also campaigned for the actor.

This election is MNM’s second outing. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, they secured a vote share of 3.72 per cent. In this election, they joined hands with Actor Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and TR Paarivendhar’s Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi.

The counting for the assembly election votes polled on April 6 commenced at 8 am on Sunday. Elaborate security arrangements were made, candidates, chief agents and officials were instructed by the Election Commission to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government.