Quality of polity going down, I’m not threatened: Kamal Haasan on being attacked during poll campaign

Kamal Haasan's press meet comes a day after eggs, stones and chappals were hurled by two unidentified men at the dais where the actor-turned politician was holding a public meeting in Aravkurichi in Karur district on Thursday.

MNM chief Kamal Haasan escaped unhurt. (File picture)

In a press conference conducted at Chennai airport Friday, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan expressing disappointment over the ‘quality of polity going down’, said he does not feel threatened, news agency ANI reported.

“I feel the quality of polity is going down. I don’t feel threatened. Every religion has their own terrorist, we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious. History shows that all religions have their extremists,” Haasan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Haasan was in Aravkurichi for the final leg of his poll campaign, after which he attended a public meeting at Velayuthampalayam in Karur. Police, however, claimed that permission was denied to undertake campaign for Sulur bypoll on Friday. Amid yesterday’s incident, the MNM chief took to Twitter to urge party cadres to maintain decorum and “not be drawn into the violence.”

Reacting to the protests over his Godse remark, he added: “I am not afraid of being arrested. Let them arrest me. If they do that it will only create more problems. It is not a warning but only an advice.” Haasan has been heavily criticised over the past few days, for stirring up protests over his comment that “free India’s first extremist was a Hindu” referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

