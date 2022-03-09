Kalyanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kalyanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kalyanpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Nilima Katiyar. The Kalyanpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Kalyanpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kalyanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anoop Katiyar SUCI(C) 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 38,58,444 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aroon Kumar AAP 0 Graduate 68 Rs 3,18,84,976 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Mishra BSP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,12,69,352 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar RASHTRIYA VIKLANG PARTY 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 20,18,346 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Heera Devi Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 2,38,89,848 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 96,77,267 ~ 96 Lacs+ Neelima Katiyar BJP 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 3,05,46,316 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,52,836 ~ 9 Lacs+ Neha Tiwari INC 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 3,49,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar Nigam SP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 10,00,76,530 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Kalyanpur candidate of from Nilima Katiyar Uttar Pradesh. Kalyanpur Election Result 2017

kalyanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nilima Katiyar BJP 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 2,53,45,903 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 17,03,357 ~ 17 Lacs+ Deepak Aadhi Aabadi Party 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepu Kumar BSP 3 Graduate 26 Rs 75,25,817 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 5,46,375 ~ 5 Lacs+ Dheeraj Ku Gupta IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 20,48,340 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Singh Chauhan SHS 0 Graduate 28 Rs 15,58,925 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 2,36,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ram Pratap Proutist Bloc, India 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 47,55,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Satish Kumar Nigam SP 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 7,28,86,175 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Dharmdev SUCI(C) 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 43,70,586 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrimati Vijay Laxmi Bhartiya Insan Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 12,577 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kalyanpur candidate of from Satish Kumar Nigam Uttar Pradesh. Kalyanpur Election Result 2012

kalyanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satish Kumar Nigam SP 2 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,00,67,583 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar Awasthi IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 7,25,930 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devi Prasad Tiwari INC 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 2,59,14,904 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,49,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Durga Prasad Rajbhar AITC 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 3,82,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Km. Manju Valmiki PBSD 0 12th Pass 24 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Pratap Singh PECP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 2,35,145 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mayank Srivastava IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 3,33,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mumtaj Ali IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 16,74,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh Kumar Mishra IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,56,340 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmal Tiwari BSP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,09,37,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,45,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Om Prakash Sonker BSKP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 2,01,744 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Premlata BJP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 1,68,91,582 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Puneet Nath JaRaP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 85,40,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Raghvendra Mishra IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Babu IJP 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 57,000 ~ 57 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Shukla BPD 0 Graduate 33 Rs 2,29,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Renu Kushwaha JKP 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 1,25,250 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sangeeta Rani Savita LJP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 2,43,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Singh RLM 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 4,37,015 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt.archana Vishwkarma IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 8,33,976 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 18,000 ~ 18 Thou+ Valendra Katiyar SUCI 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 2,05,501 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Awasthi JD(U) 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 73,62,203 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Kalyanpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Kalyanpur Assembly is also given here..